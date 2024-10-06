Cricket

Lizaard Williams ready to put his body on the line for Proteas

06 October 2024 - 17:02
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Fast bowler Lizaad Williams is ready to put life and limb on the line for the Proteas badge when they face Ireland in the third ODI on Monday
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Proteas fast bowler Lizaard Williams will be looking to take further advantage of game time afforded him when the Proteas face Ireland in the third and final ODI in Abu Dhabi on Monday (1.30pm).

Williams said if it was up to him, he would play for the Proteas until his body broke down instead of losing out on valuable playing time due to workload management.

The accurate seamer, who missed the 50-over series against Afghanistan last month, is keen to continue the impressive form that has seen him take seven wickets in two matches in the series.

His figures of 4/32 and 3/36 were a major driving force behind the Proteas' series-winning performances so far and he has his sights set on a similar showing as they push for a 3-0 series whitewash.

While opportunities may be limited once the more regular quicks return, Williams said character dictated that he put everything into each opportunity he gets instead of being conservative.

And with white ball series against India and Pakistan on the horizon, that will be music to the ears of the team management and selectors alike.

“Opportunities haven't come my way often, so if one presents itself, and my steam runs out or I get injured, I'd rather do that instead of managing my playing opportunities. It is not the character,” Williams said.

“We must also remind ourselves about the people and the badge we represent. It is bigger than any of us, so if I must play with half a leg and represent this country, I'd rather do that than manage my loads to try to stay injury-free,” he said in a media engagement on Saturday.

Williams’ international career may still be in its infancy after having made his 50- and 20-over debuts in 2021 but he has fitted seamlessly into his new surroundings.

Speaking about why he feels his transition into the national set-up has been so smooth, Williams said his age and experience in the game have taught him a great deal about how best to manage difficult situations on and off the field.

“I am 31 years old, so I am no longer a youngster in that sense. I might be young in terms of the number of games I've played for South Africa but I am at a stage where I know my game a bit better.

“I know the processes I have to undergo in my preparations to give me the best opportunity to perform.

“I have a routine that I trust and I know works for me and I am also at peace with things if I don't perform.”

Meanwhile, ODI skipper Temba Bavuma will not be available for the final match after picking up an injury in match two.

Rassie van der Dussen will take the armband for the final match of the series. 

