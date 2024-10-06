Cricket

Proteas captain Bavuma out of third ODI v Ireland, doubt for Bangladesh

06 October 2024 - 14:58 By Nick Said
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.
Image: Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma will miss the third and final one-day international against Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Monday and is a doubt to lead the Test team on a two-match tour of Bangladesh that starts on October 21.

Bavuma sustained a soft tissue injury in his arm after diving for the crease while batting in South Africa’s 174-run victory in the second ODI on Friday, the same injury that kept him sidelined for a lengthy period two years ago.

Opener Reeza Hendricks will take his place in the squad for the final match in the series with South Africa holding an unassailable 2-0 lead. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has returned home for personal reasons.

“Bavuma will return home with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and will consult a specialist. An update on the extent of his injury will be provided in due course,” Cricket South Africa said on Sunday.

Bavuma is a key part of the Test batting line-up and his absence for what is likely to be a challenging series in Bangladesh would be a blow to the side.

Reuters

READ MORE

Proteas in T20 World Cup ‘to win it’, says Mlaba ahead of England ‘rematch’

South Africa face arguably their toughest clash in Group B against the Lionesses at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Sport
6 hours ago

Proteas’ Seshnie’s life in a spin as third-youngest player at T20 World Cup

The 18-year-old has come through the ranks for the South Africa U-19s, Emerging team and Dolphins
Sport
2 days ago

Mlaba puts West Indies in a spin as Proteas start World Cup with a win

Nonkululeko Mlaba’s wide grin lit up an already sunny day in Dubai, where the Proteas claimed a crucial victory in their opening T20 World Cup ...
Sport
2 days ago

Shamsi tears up Proteas contract ‘to be more flexible in domestic season’

Tabraiz Shamsi’s decision to tear up his national contract is another indicator of cricket’s changing landscape where T20 Franchise Leagues are ...
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas can be ruthless, says centurion Tristan Stubbs

Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs believes they can be even more ruthless than they were in the first two ODIs against Ireland as they prepare for the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tristan Stubbs’ century, bowlers secure series win for Proteas over Ireland

A maiden Tristan Stubbs century followed by clinical bowling performances broke the back of Ireland’s challenge as the Proteas claimed a 174-run ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. No player at the Bulls is going to manage himself for the national set-up, says ... Rugby
  2. Barker laments Tom’s ‘indescribable decision’ in Stellies’ MTN8 final loss to ... Soccer
  3. Pirates score two late goals against Stellies to lift MTN8 trophy for third ... Soccer
  4. League the next target for Riveiro after making history with Pirates in MTN8 Soccer
  5. Amajita beat Zambia to claim Cosafa U-20 title Soccer

Latest Videos

Funny Castrol Oil Ad
My Soektog. Beeskraal ft. Ian Roberts (Radio Kalahari Orkes)