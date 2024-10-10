That resilience is illustrated in that three of their four wins have come in the final over of matches, including a three-run victory via the Duckworth/Lewis Stern method in Bloemfontein against the Free State Knights. “We were on the other side of some close ones last season, so it’s nice to have them go our way this time.”
The character of the players is in line with a new mindset the Potchefstroom-based union is adopting this season. “For three years it was about surviving, being happy to be in Division One, just sustaining that status, but now we don't just want that any more, we can’t only be about surviving, we want to be thriving and challenging for trophies,” said Alexander.
Part of adopting a more assertive mindset was getting the players to buy into why it mattered to play for the Dragons. For the likes of skipper Wihan Lubbe, the competition’s leading run-scorer, and Jansen that was easy because they hail from the region.
Malan made a return to Potch during the off-season, hoping to rekindle the form that earned him international recognition, and for Meeka-eel Prince it's about continuing the growth from last season that has seen him earn an SA A cap.
“Guys such as Wihan and Marco, they understand where we come from. Wihan is class, he’s dug us out of a couple of sticky situations in the first two games and demonstrated the character I’ve wanted from all the players,” said Alexander.
‘I’ve got the players I want’: Alexander has Dragons breathing fire
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
The Titans have Heinrich Klaasen, the Lions are the defending champions, but it’s the North West Dragons who top the T20 Challenge table halfway through the league phase of the competition.
To be fair, they’re not lacking in big names: Marco Jansen has played a few games this season and Janneman Malan — winner of the ICC’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year two years ago — is trying to revitalise a career that was on the skids since that global recognition.
They have helped the unheralded Dragons to a four wins from four matches start. “It’s because I’m not playing,” chirped head coach Craig Alexander.
On a more serious note, Alexander, who's playing career spanned 16-and-a-half years, has the group he wants. “It’s the first time since I’ve been here, I’ve got the players I want, guys with character,” said Alexander.
That resilience is illustrated in that three of their four wins have come in the final over of matches, including a three-run victory via the Duckworth/Lewis Stern method in Bloemfontein against the Free State Knights. “We were on the other side of some close ones last season, so it’s nice to have them go our way this time.”
The character of the players is in line with a new mindset the Potchefstroom-based union is adopting this season. “For three years it was about surviving, being happy to be in Division One, just sustaining that status, but now we don't just want that any more, we can’t only be about surviving, we want to be thriving and challenging for trophies,” said Alexander.
Part of adopting a more assertive mindset was getting the players to buy into why it mattered to play for the Dragons. For the likes of skipper Wihan Lubbe, the competition’s leading run-scorer, and Jansen that was easy because they hail from the region.
Malan made a return to Potch during the off-season, hoping to rekindle the form that earned him international recognition, and for Meeka-eel Prince it's about continuing the growth from last season that has seen him earn an SA A cap.
“Guys such as Wihan and Marco, they understand where we come from. Wihan is class, he’s dug us out of a couple of sticky situations in the first two games and demonstrated the character I’ve wanted from all the players,” said Alexander.
“With Janneman, I just told him to be himself. Sometimes as players we can create our own pressure. I want him to be the best version of himself. He is good player, I wanted him to show that and create a no pressure environment for him.”
Though not earth shattering, Malan’s returns have been solid: a highest score of 40 and three other scores over 20.
Prince’s highest score of 83 not out helped to secure a three-run win against Boland. “The second season syndrome hasn’t caught him yet. I’ve been impressed by what a quick learner Meeks is and its been interesting for me to watch him adopt some changes from last summer.”
Jansen’s availability for two games was a bonus. It’s the first time Alexander has worked with a current Proteas player and he’s needed to align the commitments of the Dragons with that of the national team.
Jansen is in the final stages of his 12-week conditioning programme, with gaps in that schedule allowing him to play for his province on weekends. “He’s such a chilled guy and fits so smoothly into our system,” said Alexander
Jansen’s unbeaten 18 against Western Province helped the Dragons to a three-wicket victory last Friday, while he’s also picked up four wickets in the two games he’s played.
The Dragons head to Gqeberha on Friday to face the Warriors, but Alexander said any talk of the play-offs or the final has been absent in the squad.
“We have not looked further than the next game. There’s been no mention of finals or trophies. We’ve followed our processes. If the final happens it will be just another game for us.”
READ MORE:
Domestic issues: Cricket SA needs to produce Proteas, but there are challenges
Du Plessis blitz helps Warriors to opening win
Mashimbyi and Titans begin 2024-2025 season with renewed determination
Irate Russell Domingo demands more domestic games
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos