‘We had to be at our best’: Ruthless Proteas keep World Cup hopes alive
The levels of frustration in Laura Wolvaardt’s squad were high, but the quick turnaround was probably helpful mentally
Image: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images
There was never going to be even a hint of complacency from the Proteas for their clash with underpowered Scotland in Dubai on Wednesday. “Games like today are always tricky,” Marizanne Kapp mentioned afterwards. “We knew we had to be at our best.”
In truth there was little reason for South Africa to take the Scots, who came through the qualification event to reach the biggest stage many of their players would have achieved, lightly.
Monday’s defeat against England stung. The levels of frustration in Laura Wolvaardt’s squad were high, but the quick turnaround, while physically demanding, was probably helpful mentally.
The players, as Nadine de Klerk commented on Tuesday, needed to refocus, because as disappointing as Monday was, their tournament was still far from over.
By Wednesday afternoon South Africa once more sat atop Group B, albeit they have played one more match than England, but their net run rate was given a significant boost by the 80-run victory over the Scots. “We spoke about the net run rate ahead of the game,” skipper Wolvaardt confirmed.
It meant that South Africa pondered whether to bat first upon winning the toss at a venue where chasing — as they did in the first match against West Indies — is usually the preferred option. “We felt the best chance to win the game was to put a lot of runs on the board and restrict them,” added Wolvaardt.
South Africa’s total of 166/5 was the highest of the tournament — until it was overtaken a few hours later by India — though Wolvaardt and Kapp felt that given the start they had, South Africa should have reached 180.
Wolvaardt and fellow opener, Tasmin Brits shared an opening partnership of 64, with 60 of those coming in the power play. That too was a record for this year's competition.
“The message throughout this tournament is to be more attacking in the power play. Our openers were brilliant today,” said Kapp.
