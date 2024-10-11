Cricket

Bavuma to miss first Test in Bangladesh, Brevis called up as cover

11 October 2024 - 11:16
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South African captain Temba Bavuma won't play in the first Test against Bangladesh later this month.
South African captain Temba Bavuma won't play in the first Test against Bangladesh later this month.
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against Bangladesh that starts on October 21, with a muscle strain in his left arm, Cricket SA confirmed on Friday. 

The Proteas Test captain will still accompany the squad to Dhaka next Tuesday and will be assessed by the team's medical staff in the hopes of being available for the second Test, which starts on October 29. The Proteas skipper picked up the injury while diving to make his ground during his innings in the second ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi last Friday. 

Cricket SA did not say if Bavuma had re-aggravated a previous ailment, picked up in 2022 also to his left-arm. Bavuma missed the Proteas tour to England that year and the ailment also hampered his preparation for the T20 World Cup. 

Aiden Markram will captain the side at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Dewald Brevis has been called into the squad as cover. It is the first time the 21-year-old has been picked for the Test team. Brevis recently made scores of 49 and 74 during the second match for SA A against Sri Lanka A. 

Besides the Indian Premier League, Brevis’s other subcontinent experience came during an SA A team tour to Sri Lanka last year. 

Lungi Ngidi was also called up to the tour party as a replacement for Nandre Burger, who injured his back during the recent ODI series with Afghanistan in the UAE.

The Proteas last toured Bangladesh in 2015, where a rain-ravaged two-match series ended with both matches drawn. Before that, South Africa won all four Tests it played in Bangladesh. 

Aches and pains a constant bother that can put Bavuma’s 2027 dream in peril

Captain has a high pain threshold and needs it too, given the way he plays, best illustrated by how he operates in the field
Sport
1 day ago

This generation of Bangladeshi players is much different to that team that played in the 2000s. They’ve grown accustomed to winning, even away from home, having recently defeated Pakistan in a two-match series.

They will undoubtedly prepare spin-friendly conditions to unsettle the Proteas. “They're a confident group in their own conditions and that's going to present a challenge of its own,” said Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad.

“That also makes it exciting because you want to be tested in various conditions.”

The series is crucial for the Proteas' hopes of qualifying for the final of next year’s World Test Championship. Victory in five of the remaining six Tests South Africa will play in the this WTC cycle should be enough to secure them a spot in the final, which will be hosted at Lord’s in June next year.

Proteas squad for Bangladesh:

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne 

READ MORE:

‘We had to be at our best’: Ruthless Proteas keep World Cup hopes alive

The levels of frustration in Laura Wolvaardt’s squad were high, but the quick turnaround was probably helpful mentally.
Sport
1 day ago

Kapp makes merry as Proteas put up World Cup’s highest total, crush Scots

Though far from faultless, the Proteas delivered a performance against Scotland that keeps their T20 Women's World Cup challenge on track.
Sport
1 day ago

Shamsi tears up Proteas contract ‘to be more flexible in domestic season’

Tabraiz Shamsi’s decision to tear up his national contract is another indicator of cricket’s changing landscape where T20 Franchise Leagues are ...
Sport
1 week ago

Muthusamy recalled as Conrad names strong Proteas squad for Bangladesh

Test head coach Shukri Conrad announced a strong 15-player squad on Monday for the two-match series in Bangladesh in October.
Sport
1 week ago

Batting ‘remains an achilles heel’ for Proteas, says Conrad

The Proteas head coach knows there is room for improvement despite his side winning a series in the West Indies.
Sport
1 month ago

‘I’ve got the players I want’: Alexander has Dragons breathing fire

The Titans have Heinrich Klaasen, the Lions are the defending champions, but it’s the North West Dragons who top the T20 Challenge table halfway ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Benni helps Bafana Bafana beat Uganda in World Cup ... Sport
  2. Mystery as Congo go missing, but Bafana coach Broos not taking any chances Soccer
  3. Congo finally land in Gqeberha, go straight to training for Afcon qualifier ... Soccer
  4. Kapp makes merry as Proteas put up World Cup’s highest total, crush Scots Cricket
  5. No public voting: Process for Yashin Trophy, for which Ronwen Williams is ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Joe Root and Harry Brook reflect on hitting England's highest ever Test ...
Barack Obama bashes Donald Trump in emotional speech | REUTERS