Cricket

England thump Pakistan, become only team to win by innings after conceding 500

Tourists bag three wickets on final day to prevail and make history

11 October 2024 - 12:20 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
England's Jack Leach dives to take a caught and bowled to dismiss Pakistan batsman Shaheen Shah Afridi on day five of the First Test at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan on Friday.
England's Jack Leach dives to take a caught and bowled to dismiss Pakistan batsman Shaheen Shah Afridi on day five of the First Test at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan on Friday.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England, riding on the sublime batting of Harry Brook and Joe Root, became the first team to win a Test by an innings after conceding more than 500 runs in the first stanza, sealing the victory early on the fifth day of the series opener on Friday.

After a record-breaking day in which the duo helped England post a colossal 823-7 before the bowlers ran through Pakistan's top order, the tourists completed an extraordinary innings and 47-run victory well before lunch.

With Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed not batting due to illness, England reduced the hosts to 220-9 after some early resistance as Jack Leach bagged the three wickets needed and sparked huge celebrations among a small but vocal group of travelling fans.

While the bowlers completed the job, it was a stupendous batting effort that set up the win after man-of-the-match Brook scored 317 and Root made 262 in a partnership that ground the hosts to dust.

“We knew the way to win this game was to put a mammoth score on the board,” England's stand-in skipper Ollie Pope said.

“I think that's credit to [Brook and Root] for the skills they've got with the bat, the determination they had to put the team in a winning position. So it was awesome.”

Pakistan resumed on a precarious 152-6 and Salman Agha was the first to depart in the morning after a defiant 63, with the introduction of Leach helping England snap his 109-run stand with Aamer Jamal.

England's pace bowlers peppered the two overnight batsmen with bouncers earlier and Jamal recovered after being hit on the side of the head by a fiery ball from Brydon Carse to bring up his own half-century.

Joe Root and Harry Brook on England's historic win against Pakistan. - Sky Sports Cricket

He was then granted a lifeline when Pope dropped a tough chance at square-leg — England's fifth dropped catch of the innings — and was not out on 55 when he ran out of partners.

Leach pulled off a stunning catch off his own bowling to remove Shaheen Afridi, before having Naseem Shah stumped to finish with figures of 4-30.

England declared after their highest total in 86 years and extracted the most from a lifeless pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium to rattle Pakistan on Thursday.

The hosts flexed their muscles in the early part of the Test with 556 in the first innings, but found themselves under the gun, trailing England by 115 runs at the end of the fourth day and they eventually folded under pressure.

Bavuma to miss first Test in Bangladesh, Brevis called up as cover

Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against Bangladesh that starts on October 21, with a muscle strain in his left arm, Cricket SA confirmed Friday.
Sport
3 hours ago

Pakistan's tally was the joint third-highest first-innings total in a losing cause and marked the first time in more than 700 Tests in Asia that a team had lost after making 500-plus runs in the first innings.

Skipper Shan Masood said his team were pained after their sixth straight loss and sought a strong response when the sides meet in the second of three matches next Tuesday.

“We're hurt as a nation, but the beauty of the game is it always gives you another chance. Life gives you another chance so the quick turnaround might be quite beneficial for us and we're all looking forward to it,” Masood said.

“We're getting into good positions. You ask your batting side to put up a good score in the first innings, and the onus on us now is to set the game up well so we can finish it off.

“The trick for us is that we should learn, obviously, from England as well.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Aches and pains a constant bother that can put Bavuma’s 2027 dream in peril

Captain has a high pain threshold and needs it too, given the way he plays, best illustrated by how he operates in the field
Sport
1 day ago

‘We had to be at our best’: Ruthless Proteas keep World Cup hopes alive

The levels of frustration in Laura Wolvaardt’s squad were high, but the quick turnaround was probably helpful mentally.
Sport
1 day ago

Kapp makes merry as Proteas put up World Cup’s highest total, crush Scots

Though far from faultless, the Proteas delivered a performance against Scotland that keeps their T20 Women's World Cup challenge on track.
Sport
1 day ago

‘I’ve got the players I want’: Alexander has Dragons breathing fire

The Titans have Heinrich Klaasen, the Lions are the defending champions, but it’s the North West Dragons who top the T20 Challenge table halfway ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Walter pleased with progress from Proteas but still plenty to ponder

Coach Rob Walter says he can’t afford to get “too emotionally attached” to results and stressed the importance of player growth for a Proteas team ...
Sport
3 days ago

Smith shines but Proteas crash to defeat against Ireland

The Proteas' chance to claim their first ODI series whitewash in 36 months may have been shot down by Ireland at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Benni helps Bafana Bafana beat Uganda in World Cup ... Sport
  2. Mystery as Congo go missing, but Bafana coach Broos not taking any chances Soccer
  3. Congo finally land in Gqeberha, go straight to training for Afcon qualifier ... Soccer
  4. Kapp makes merry as Proteas put up World Cup’s highest total, crush Scots Cricket
  5. No public voting: Process for Yashin Trophy, for which Ronwen Williams is ... Soccer

Latest Videos

MK Party Leader Jacob Zuma addresses media about party developments
Joe Root and Harry Brook reflect on hitting England's highest ever Test ...