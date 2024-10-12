Nervous wait for Wolvaardt's Proteas

South Africa achieved one of the two goals, in the last Group B game against Bangladesh in Dubai on Saturday — winning.

The second — doing so by a large enough margin — didn’t happen.

There were 16 balls left when Marizane Kapp struck the winning single, but the looks on the faces of her teammates told its own story. The seven wicket win — wasn’t as dominant as they would have liked.

In fact, having come into the match with a Net Run Rate of 1.53, the Proteas saw that figure drop to 1.38.

The outcome leaves the Proteas atop Group B, but England should overtake them on Sunday, by beating minnows Scotland in Sharjah. Then it will be Tuesday’s last Group game, between the West Indies and England, which will have SA's full attention.