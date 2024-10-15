Proteas Women in World Cup semifinal after West Indies beat England
15 October 2024 - 20:51
West Indies' stunning victory over England in Dubai on Tuesday saw the two Women's T20 World Cup semifinalists decided in Group B, with Hayley Matthews' side progressing through to the knockout stages alongside South Africa.
West Indies and Proteas Women join Australia and New Zealand from Group A in the semis.
Australia will take on South Africa in the first semifinal in Dubai on Thursday (October 17) in what will be a rematch of the thrilling title decider last year while the clash between the West Indies and New Zealand will take place the following day in Sharjah.
The two semifinal winners will then meet in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 20).
