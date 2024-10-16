Only the best will do against winning machine Aussie in World Cup semi

Think trying to defeat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City or Pitso Mosimane’s Mamelodi Sundowns for an idea of the monumental task that awaits the Proteas in the T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia on Thursday.

In cricket right now — regardless of gender — there is no bigger challenge than trying to beat the Australian women’s team.

Their dominance isn’t a recent occurrence. Of the eight previous Women’s T20 World Cups, Australia have won six. Their overall winning percentage in T20 World Cup matches is 81.25%. Even Guardiola and Mosimane would be impressed.

“It’s easy to get swept away by what Australia has achieved,” South African captain Laura Wolvaardt said on the eve of the playoff match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Besides that record, the Australians have dominated encounters with South Africa, winning nine out of their 10 matches. The Proteas have also only once made more than 150 against them — and lost.