Dolphins hope Miller can inspire push for playoff berth in T20 Challenge

Given no teams have been eliminated from semifinal contention in CSA’s T20 Challenge, David Miller’s return for the KZN Dolphins’ final round-robin fixture couldn’t be more timely.

The great left-hander has availed himself for the Dolphins’ clash against Boland at Kingsmead on Saturday, which will not only — hopefully — give more reasons for people to turn up, but also improve KZN’s chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

“I've had some stuff to sort out after coming back from the Caribbean, but after chatting with 'Quinny' [Quinton Friend] and Heinrich [Strydom] — I'm glad I can represent the Dolphins again,” Miller said.

Head coach Friend said the Durban team are “fortunate Dave is available for us even if it is only one game.”