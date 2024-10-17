Cricket

Dolphins hope Miller can inspire push for playoff berth in T20 Challenge

In the race for a final-four berth, only two teams know where they stand

17 October 2024 - 12:57
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
David Miller will be in action for the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge match against Boland on Saturday.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Given no teams have been eliminated from semifinal contention in CSA’s T20 Challenge, David Miller’s return for the KZN Dolphins’ final round-robin fixture couldn’t be more timely. 

The great left-hander has availed himself for the Dolphins’ clash against Boland at Kingsmead on Saturday, which will not only — hopefully — give more reasons for people to turn up, but also improve KZN’s chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

I've had some stuff to sort out after coming back from the Caribbean, but after chatting with 'Quinny' [Quinton Friend] and Heinrich [Strydom] — I'm glad I can represent the Dolphins again,” Miller said.

Head coach Friend said the Durban team are “fortunate Dave is available for us even if it is only one game.”

“He's one of the most experienced T20 players in the world and there is no doubt he will add significant value even in a short space of time.”

The Dolphins are bottom of the table in Division 1, but wins in their last two matches have kept their semifinal hopes alive. 

In the race for a final-four berth, only two teams know where they stand. Both the Lions and the North West Dragons have secured their spots, with the winner of the match between the two on Saturday set to finish top of the table, thus ensuring a home semifinal at least. 

As for the remaining six teams, a variety of mathematical outcomes could see them finish either third or fourth on the table. The Titans, who’d started the tournament in thunderous fashion by slaying the Lions in the opening match, have held onto third place and are probably best positioned to claim one of the semifinal spots. 

Should they earn any points from their last fixture against the Warriors, they could either get second spot — passing the loser of the North West vs Lions match — or third in the event of a rainout. 

Miller and the Dolphins will need to win, and are likely to need a bonus point, and then hope other results go their way. 

It makes for an intriguing conclusion to a competition that has largely played out in front of disappointing crowds — despite the prospect of cash prizes for one-handed catches — and poor TV production by SuperSport. 

Hopefully the presence of Proteas like Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions) and young stars including Kwena Maphaka, will drive interest for the last weekend of league fixtures ahead of next week’s semifinals. 

Weekend's T20 Challenge fixtures

Friday:

  • Western Province vs Knights, Cape Town (6pm)

Saturday:

  • North West Dragons v Lions, Potchefstroom (2pm)
  • Warriors v Titans, Gqeberha (6pm)
  • Dolphins vs Boland, Durban (6pm)

