Anneke’s memorable Bosch-ing is a victory for keeping a positive mindset

Bosch’s unbeaten 74, besides its historic value, will further strengthen belief in the Proteas camp. Wolvaardt and opening partner Tazmin Brits have been the dominant duo with the bat, and before Thursday there’d been concern about Bosch, batting at No 3, being able to continue the momentum they’d created.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
Her shirt soaked with sweat, her arms caked in dirt, but her face lit up with a smile, Anneke Bosch tried explaining an innings that will be etched into World Cup folklore, but it was proving harder to do than it was to play.
How do you explain the fury of sweeps, reverse and conventional, the straight drives, the ones through the covers, hitting the winning shot, transforming a strike rate that before the semifinal stood at 68.75 and which afterwards is 114.28?
How do you explain beating Australia?
Bosch tried.
“It hasn’t been the best tournament for me so far,” she said.
“My mindset today was different. If you come off a few bad games, you kind of feel it can’t get any worse, so you go at it, stay positive, score as quickly as you can and put the team in a good position. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn’t.”
The first of a host of sweep shots came against the third ball she faced when she top edged the ball into open space against left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux.
Such bowlers have given Bosch trouble over the years and Molineux tempted her outside off stump a few balls later, but Bosch answered with a bold drive for four over mid-off.
The tone which she continued with for the rest of her majestic innings had been set in Canberra earlier this year.
Before the match Laura Wolvaardt had explained how last year’s final in Cape Town was always a struggle mentally for the Proteas because they’d never beaten Australia.
Ahead of Thursday’s semifinal they knew they could do so because they did it in Canberra in January.
That match taught them to be bold.
“Knowing we beat them in a T20 match earlier this year, gave us a lot of confidence and made us realise it was possible to beat them,” said Bosch.
Bosch’s unbeaten 74, besides its historic value, will further strengthen belief in the Proteas camp. Wolvaardt and opening partner Tazmin Brits have been the dominant duo with the bat, and before Thursday there’d been concern about Bosch, batting at No 3, being able to continue the momentum they’d created.
“Wolvie and Taz have been incredible for us in this tournament, so it helps a lot to have a good foundation.
“It gives the team even more confidence going into the next game, knowing our batting line-up is looking quite strong. It shows us others have the ability to win a game for the team,” said Bosch.
She also praised the work of batting coach Baakier Abrahams, who was appointed earlier this year.
“A lot of what happened today is a credit to him and the work he has put in. He’s kept believing in me, he had my back after a few bad games and said a good innings is coming.”
A win like Thursday’s deserved to be celebrated, and in the changeroom songs were sung and stories swapped, but like Wolvaardt mentioned afterwards, there was one step left to take.
“We came into this match saying we hadn’t played our best game yet, and we haven't, hopefully we’ll have that in the final,” said Bosch.
