Cricket

POLL | Will you support the Proteas Women in the T20 World Cup final?

18 October 2024 - 13:06 By TImesLIVE
Anneke Bosch and Chloé Tryon of South Africa celebrate their team's win over Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Image: Pankaj Nangia

The Proteas beating Australia in Dubai on Thursday to qualify for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final has sparked excitement among South African sports fans.

They will play the final against the winner of the West Indies vs New Zealand match on Sunday at 4pm.

The Aussies broke the hearts of South Africans when they beat the hosts last year in Cape Town and took the trophy.

READ MORE:

Anneke’s memorable Bosch-ing is a victory for keeping a positive mindset

Her shirt soaked with sweat, her arms caked in dirt, but her face lit up with a smile, Anneke Bosch tried explaining an innings that will be etched ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Belligerent Bosch sweeps Proteas heroines into World Cup final

Eighteen months after finishing as runners-up in Cape Town — an outcome seen then as good enough — on Sunday South Africa will chase the crown again.
Sport
19 hours ago

Only Proteas’ best will do against winning machine Aussies in World Cup semi

Think trying to defeat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City or Pitso Mosimane’s Mamelodi Sundowns for an idea of the monumental task that awaits the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas’ Seshnie’s life in a spin as third-youngest player at T20 World Cup

The 18-year-old has come through the ranks for the South Africa U-19s, Emerging team and Dolphins
Sport
2 weeks ago

Proteas’ Sinalo Jafta — from alcohol rehab to chasing World Cup glory, again

The wicketkeeper-batter is a shining light and crucial cog talking to fielders and bowlers for the women’s team
Sport
1 month ago
