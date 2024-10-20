New Zealand punish error-strewn Proteas to claim first world title

New Zealand ripped a page from the South African playbook, and in doing so also tore their hearts out in Sunday’s T20 World Cup final.

A bold, all-out attacking gameplan, which the Proteas had used so successfully to defeat Australia in the semifinals, was thrown back in their faces by the other Antipodean nation, who claimed a 32-run victory at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the process they etched their country’s name on a cricket World Cup for the first time, ending their own sustained period of heartache, and giving three pioneers in their squad, a fitting rewards for years of endeavour.

For the Proteas and South African cricket, the wait for a world title continues and there will be plenty of pain to absorb for a group of players, who after losing out to Australia in the final in Cape Town last year, thought their moment had arrived.