Once more their enviable depth was smartly used. “This is a different team; there’s no Mulder, no Bavuma, no Rickelton. Junaid Dawood is the leading wicket-taker, Mitch van Buuren did a great job as captain at the start of the campaign, Conor Esterhuizen has kept beautifully and batted well, Wandile Makwetu has played well,” said Domingo.
“A lot of fringe players from last year have put in good performances for us. I’ve been wanting to give them opportunities and I’m pleased they have done so well for us.”
Having won two of the three domestic titles last season, and secured the first one on offer this summer, the Lions, given their playing resources, should be pushing for a clean sweep. However, Domingo didn’t want his players to feel burdened by those lofty expectations.
“We want to win every competition. We don’t have any pressure from anyone to win two or three trophies and that takes the heat off us. Our focus is on being calm, unified and playing good cricket, and that is bringing us success. We want to win competitions but what we can control is how we prepare and play, that will remain our mantra.”
Sipamla wants to rekindle Proteas career, but Lions remain priority for now
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Lutho Sipamla may have produced a performance in the T20 Challenge final on Sunday that mimicked those that earned him a Proteas call up five years ago, but getting back into the national team is not a priority for him at this stage in his career.
Sipamla took 4/12 — the best figures in a domestic T20 final — to help propel the DP World Lions to an eight-wicket victory over the Momentum Multiply Titans in a disappointingly one-sided final at the Wanderers.
Sipamla delivered a devastating spell, bowling his four overs consecutively, taking a wicket in the power play, two more in the over immediately after the fielding restrictions were lifted and then dismissed Heinrich Klaasen to shatter the Titans’ hopes.
“It’s been a tough year, so it's nice to see the hard work pay off,” said the 26-year-old.
From back injuries to ankle ailments, and also personal problems, the past few years have not been easy for Sipamla since he made the move from Gqeberha to Johannesburg in 2020.
Sipamla has 17 international caps, three of those Tests matches, with his 18 wickets for the Proteas including Devon Conway, Jonny Bairstow and Mohammad Rizwan, an indication of the lofty heights he once reached.
He was expected to be a consistent presence for the Proteas, but it's been two years since he played for them, in a Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch.
“I can’t lie, it was not easy,” he said about the lengthy periods of rehab and time spent away from the game. “But you know what, in those moments you have to keep grinding, working hard and try to come back whenever you can.”
As for getting back into the Proteas team, he said for now it wasn’t something he wanted to think about. “I want to remain present in the moment, the rest will take care of itself,” said Sipamla.
“You want people to talk about you. Hopefully I can continue to put in performances like this. It’s not results-driven for me, it’s process-driven at the moment.”
Head coach Russell Domingo was also delighted with his fast bowling charge, acknowledging how difficult the past few seasons have been for Sipamla. “This is big for him. I’m pleased for him because he works hard, he’s in the gym, he’s always bowling his overs, trying to get better. He bowled a match-winning spell for us.”
Sunday’s was the third title Domingo’s overseen at the Wanderers since signing there before last season.
Sipamla shines as Lions dominate Titans to defend T20 crown
