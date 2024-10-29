Future of Proteas’ batting: De Zorzi, Stubbs pile on runs with maiden tons
Vital day for players who occupy crucial positions in a young top order and are the face of the next generation of SA batting
Tony de Zorzi, with seven Tests, and Tristan Stubbs with just four to his name are the face of the next generation of South African batting, who’ve both needed to provide reasons why they’re tasked with carrying the Proteas into the future.
On Tuesday each scored their maiden hundreds in the sport’s oldest format, giving their self-belief a lift, proving the selectors right and earning South Africa a significant advantage on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
De Zorzi, finished the day 141 not out, which helped propel his team to 307/2 when, as in Dhaka last week, stumps were again drawn early because of bad light.
Stubbs was furious after making 106 but then getting bowled by the tireless Taijul Islam off the bottom edge 40 minutes before the close.
There are runs to be had on a flat pitch at the ZA Chowdhury Stadium, which is why Aiden Markram was so delighted to bat first after winning the toss. It was also the reason his mood was so foul when he was dismissed, because of the opportunity he missed, which his teammates took.
This was a vital day for De Zorzi and Stubbs. They occupy two crucial positions in what is a young batting order, who are searching for identities as individuals, but also more broadly as a unit.
With Dean Elgar ending his international career last summer, De Zorzi was given the opportunity to stake a claim at the top of the order and in his short career before Tuesday had offered sufficient hints =he had the right temperament for the role.
He delivered an innings in which the rhythm was almost perfect, his shot selection precise and, until battling cramp in the last session, his composure exemplary.
De Zorzi has for years had the support of senior coaches in South Africa’s development pipelines and a century in a T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi for former province the Titans in 2018 impressed West Indies great Brian Lara, who upon seeing it, forecast big things for his fellow left-hander.
De Zorzi took his time fulfilling the promise he showed as a teen, and choosing to leave the Titans, where his place was secure, to sign with a Western Province who were struggling at the time also indicated maturity.
It highlighted his willingness to be part of building something, which is also presently the case with the Proteas.
He need to be resilient for large passages play on Tuesday. He was dropped on six by Bangladesh’s debutant wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon during an impressive new ball spell by Hasan Mahmud and after lunch, when Bangladesh restricted the Proteas’ scoring with a nagging stump-to-stump line, he had to be patient.
But other than the chance to Ankon and a missed run-out when he was struggling with cramps after reaching his century, De Zorzi bossed the Bangladeshis, with his sweeping and the use of his feet against the spinners a feature of his innings. He faced 211 balls hitting 10 fours and three sixes and will hoping to do much of the same on Wednesday, given the nature of the surface.
It is an illustration of the inexperience in this Proteas batting line-up and the team’s general malaise with the bat in recent seasons that De Zorzi and Stubbs’ second wicket stand of 201 runs was the first double century partnership in a Test match in seven years.
It’s also the first partnership of more than 200 runs in an away Test, since Elgar and JP Duminy put on 250 in Perth in 2016.
While Stubbs employed plenty of attacking shot-making, his patience was the standout feature of his performance. Especially in that hour after lunch, when South Africa scored 34 runs in 13 overs, Stubbs’ defence was solid.
He, in fact, seemed to take joy out of blocking, suggesting the very public support Shukri Conrad has given him to fill the No 3 spot may be justified.
Stubbs displayed his natural flair in reverse-sweeping and drove powerfully down the ground, like De Zorzi using his feet well against the spinners. In fact he dominated the second hour of the middle session, during which South Africa scored 62 runs.
He and De Zorzi showed plenty of street-smarts in how they kept the scoreboard ticking with singles, an important part of batting in the subcontinent, where spinners enjoy bowling at a ‘target’.
Such dominant batting has been missing from the Proteas’ play for too long and if they are to become a Test team that will challenge the ‘big three’ it is a part of their game that needs to become consistent. They can build on the work two of their young charges produced in Chattogram.