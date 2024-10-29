Future of Proteas’ batting: De Zorzi, Stubbs pile on runs with maiden tons

Tony de Zorzi, with seven Tests, and Tristan Stubbs with just four to his name are the face of the next generation of South African batting, who’ve both needed to provide reasons why they’re tasked with carrying the Proteas into the future.

On Tuesday each scored their maiden hundreds in the sport’s oldest format, giving their self-belief a lift, proving the selectors right and earning South Africa a significant advantage on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

De Zorzi, finished the day 141 not out, which helped propel his team to 307/2 when, as in Dhaka last week, stumps were again drawn early because of bad light.

Stubbs was furious after making 106 but then getting bowled by the tireless Taijul Islam off the bottom edge 40 minutes before the close.

There are runs to be had on a flat pitch at the ZA Chowdhury Stadium, which is why Aiden Markram was so delighted to bat first after winning the toss. It was also the reason his mood was so foul when he was dismissed, because of the opportunity he missed, which his teammates took.