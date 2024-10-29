Muthusamy and Paterson called up as Proteas dominate first session in second Test
South Africa dominated the opening session of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Tuesday, taking advantage of easy batting conditions, to reach 109/1 at lunch.
The Proteas earned a significant advantage when Aiden Markram won the toss, and immediately chose to bat, on a surface which looked flat and played that way for much of the morning.
Tony de Zorzi on 49 not out and Tristan Stubbs on 23, will be desperate to build on their good work in the morning, when they resume after the interval.
The only disappointment for the tourists, was the dismissal of their skipper, who was understandably furious after chipping left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to mid-on after he’d scored 33.
Game face ON!— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 29, 2024
Time to own the ultimate Test! 🏏🇿🇦⚡#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #BANvSA pic.twitter.com/O2PvZZnAGR
Markram had looked comfortable for most of his 79 minutes at the crease, driving crisply, but in housing his feet against Taijul, he got his timing wrong and a grateful Bangladesh were gifted a wicket.
It would have slightly raised the spirits of the home team, who came into the match, with even more turmoil engulfing their playing group after skipper Najmul Shanto asked to be relieved of the leadership duties, just days before the start of the Test.
Shanto’s request follows drama over the head coaching position, with Chandika Hatahrusingha fired by the Bangladesh Cricket Board before the first Test after accusations of assault against him emerged. Their veteran all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan, who was due to play his last Test in Dhaka, was withdrawn from the team for security reasons.
Both teams made changes for the second match, where batting friendly conditions, particularly for the first three days, has always been a feature. Bangladesh brought in three new players, two of their changes were enforced, with Zakir Hasan replacing Litton Das, who has a fever, Mahidul Islam Ankon given a Test debut in place of Jaker Ali, who sustained a concussion in training, while off spinner, Nayeem Hasan, was dropped, with fast bowler Rana Hasan taking his place.
A dream in the making ⚡🏏— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 25, 2024
From Dane Piedt’s last fiver to Kagiso Rabada’s fierce 9-wicket haul in the first Test against Bangladesh.
Onwards and Upwards, KG! 👆#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #BANvSA pic.twitter.com/C3srLgxqvE
South Africa brought in left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy, for off-spinner Dane Piedt, while Matthew Breetzke, who made a three ball duck on debut last week, was axed, with Dane Paterson, coming back into the side for the first time since February.
Muthusamy’s last Test was against the West Indies at Centurion, Shukri Conrad’s first as head coach, surprising playing in place of Keshav Maharaj, on account of his batting.
He made his debut against India in 2019, taking Virat Kohli’s wicket on that occasion.
TEAMS
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Mahidul Islam (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud
South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt),Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Peterson, Kagiso Rabada