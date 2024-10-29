Muthusamy and Paterson called up as Proteas dominate first session in second Test

South Africa dominated the opening session of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Tuesday, taking advantage of easy batting conditions, to reach 109/1 at lunch.

The Proteas earned a significant advantage when Aiden Markram won the toss, and immediately chose to bat, on a surface which looked flat and played that way for much of the morning.

Tony de Zorzi on 49 not out and Tristan Stubbs on 23, will be desperate to build on their good work in the morning, when they resume after the interval.

The only disappointment for the tourists, was the dismissal of their skipper, who was understandably furious after chipping left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to mid-on after he’d scored 33.