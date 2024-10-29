Stubbs shows he has the mettle to settle at No 3 for the Proteas

Shukri Conrad’s decision to hand the no.3 spot in the Test side to Tristan Stubbs earlier this year was met with furrowed brows across the country.

“But he’s a T20 player,” was the common refrain. Except Stubbs wasn’t and even if that was his preferred format, so what. Just like ‘Bazball’ and run rates of five an over aren’t the only ways to win Test matches, so starting a career in the shortest format, doesn’t mean a player can’t succeed in the longest.

For the record, T20 is not Stubbs’ favourite format — that would be the 50 over game — but on Tuesday he gave a pretty good impression of being a Test no.3. His maiden century, which eventually finished with him scoring 106, contained all the necessary attributes associated with batters who occupy that position.

He showed the right temperament, was patient and his shot selection was precise. “After lunch, I found it hard to get off strike, the ball was doing a bit, it was a good period for them. And then I just grafted it out, once I got the rhythm back again, I felt quite comfortable. To get the three figures was a big relief more than anything,” said Stubbs.