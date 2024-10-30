New generation of Proteas batting embarking on their own unique journey

The expectations that come with batting on a surface as good as the one in Chattogram, creates its own pressure, which De Zorzi had to manage in the more than seven hours he spent at the crease over the first two days.

“Most of it is a mental challenge, once you’re in, it’s about your decision making, your ability to stay focused and within the game plan and identify what is working on the wicket against certain bowlers and then sticking to that. You also need to be fit enough to do it….”

De Zorzi’s 177 was the top score in the SA innings, but he wasn’t satisfied. “The opportunity was definitely there to get a double hundred, maybe even more. It’s not often you have time in Test cricket nowadays where you can bat at one tempo for a long period.”

Fortunately, after De Zorzi was dismissed, Wiaan Mulder was able to drive home the advantage the South African opener had helped to create, with a maiden hundred of his own.

“This is the pinnacle for me,” Mulder said after scoring an unbeaten 105. “It’s why I get up in the morning... to score a hundred in a Test match. It’s been my dream since I was a kid. It creates a lot of positives for my game personally, but also for where this team is going.”

In the short term, that journey will involve winning this Test and with Bangladesh precariously placed at 38/4 at the end of the second day, the Proteas are favourites to win.

But the bigger goal is as important. Mulder mentioned the World Test Championship Final, but that is only one part. Creating a new legacy, especially by doing something for the first time since Amla, Du Plessis and Elgar did, is an even more significant part of that voyage.