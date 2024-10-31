Proud Markram in awe of ‘incredible performances’ by Proteas

The recent Hall of Fame inductee was rightfully impressed and Markram said it would take time for the importance of the achievement to hit home with the players. “In years to come we will reflect on this being a special tour,” he said.
It is worth recalling the team sheet the last time a South African side won a Test series in the subcontinent.
The starting XI in Colombo in July 2014, which drew the second Test to secure a 1-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, including three seamers (Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel) who took 972 wickets between them and four batters (Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar) who are among the top 10 leading runs scorers in Proteas history, who share 74 centuries between them.
For all online opining that the series victory, secured on Thursday by a record margin in Chattogram, was “only against Bangladesh”, it is worth remembering what stand-in skipper Aiden Markram and this generation of Proteas did hasn’t happened in a long time.
The broad smile on Shukri Conrad’s face was justified as is the deep sense of satisfaction the players must feel. The Proteas, as AB de Villiers tweeted, had “made a statement”, because, he added, winning is “never easy over there”.
The recent Hall of Fame inductee was rightfully impressed and Markram said it would take time for the importance of the achievement to hit home with the players. “In years to come we will reflect on this being a special tour,” he said.
“As a player, I’m incredibly proud and happy to get a series win here. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy but we are fortunate we had such incredible performances along the way.”
Adding to the splendour is the number of players who were so influential. In Dhaka, Kyle Verreynne with the bat, Kagiso Rabada with the ball and Wiaan Mulder with both, were outstanding.
In Chattogram, Tony de Zorzi, named player of the match, Tristan Stubbs and Mulder scored maiden Test hundreds as part of a huge first innings total. Senuran Muthusamy scored his first Test 50, took wickets and held a catch, while Keshav Maharaj claimed a 10th five wicket haul.
Rabada, ranked Test cricket’s No 1 bowler, was the star, with his 14 wickets at an average of 9.00 in the series, but even he acknowledged the all-round effort it took to secure the series.
“Every individual in this team is willing to put their hand up. If you look across both matches, different individuals did so, which is why we finished on top in this series,” said Rabada who was named player of the series.
South Africa encountered different challenges in Dhaka and Chattogram. They lost the toss in the first Test, but thanks to Mulder and Rabada bowled Bangladesh out cheaply on a track where batting was tough throughout. That they were able to gain a 202-run first innings lead was the result of meticulous planning and execution, particularly by Verreynne, who made 114.
Batting was much easier in the second Test, but it still required the mental resolve and precision from a largely inexperienced batting unit to piece together a substantial first innings total. “It makes batting easier when you can do it with Stubbo and Bedders, they took a lot of pressure off me and allowed me to bat at my natural tempo,” said De Zorzi, who scored 177.
“A lot of credit has to go to how we played in the first two days,” said Markram. “To bat big, do so once, and then be able to take four wickets [on Wednesday evening] when ultimately you’re hoping for one, maximum two, that set up the game and allowed us to attack for the rest of the match.”
The Proteas innings and 273-run win is the largest by an innings for South Africa in the five-day format.
South Africa remain firmly on track to claim a spot in the World Test Championship next year, a useful target for a team that is still developing as a Test match unit.
“You want to keep your name in the hat, keep plugging away and then see where you are in four Tests time. All you can do is look after each day and each Test and then see where it gets you,” said Markram.
