Cricket SA to use drop-in pitches at four main World Cup venues

South Africa’s four major cricket venues — the Wanderers, SuperSport Park, Kingsmead and Newlands — will all use drop-in pitches for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Cricket SA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe confirmed the development on Tuesday, saying the process of integrating drop-in wickets at the venues will start next season.

“Over the last couple of months we have needed to explore different ways to redo wickets or do we have to look at drop-in pitches?” he said. “We have opted for drop-in wickets.”

Because South Africa won’t host any international matches next season — with the exception of five T20s against West Indies — CSA have earmarked next summer as the ideal time to install the surfaces.

The details are still being finalised, but pitches will be grown away from the venues and then transported to the grounds, where they will be ‘dropped in’ for matches.

The state of pitches has been a growing concern for CSA in the last decade with a number of centre ‘squares’ ageing, while climate change has also had an affect on pitch preparation.