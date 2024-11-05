Rohit may quit Tests if India fail in Australia, says Srikkanth

India must start planning for Rohit Sharma's successor if the team do not play well in their five-Test series in Australia as the captain could well retire from the longest format, former skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth has said.

Rohit retired from Twenty20 internationals after delivering India's second World Cup trophy in June but the 37-year-old has struggled for form and admitted to his leadership lapses in the recent 3-0 home Test whitewash by New Zealand.

India arrived in South Africa on Monday for a four-T20I series against the Proteas, with the first match in Durban on Friday.

They head to Australia needing to win four out of their five Tests to reach a third successive World Test Championship final next year and could be without Rohit for the opener in Perth starting on November 22 for personal reasons.

“You have to start thinking ahead. If Rohit Sharma doesn't do well, I think he himself will retire from Test cricket, for all you know,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.