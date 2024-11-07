This results in having to cram in as much work as they can during the sessions they do have, but Markram also underlined the importance of having players in the squad with a deeper knowledge of each venue they will play at.
Markram keen to break series duck as Proteas clash against India
The teams meet in the opener at Kingsmead on Friday in their first encounter since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final in June
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
It is an achievement that has so far evaded him and T20 skipper Aiden Markram said getting a first series win under his belt would be huge for him and the team as they head into the opening match of the Wonder Cement T20 series against India in Durban on Friday (5pm start).
The 2023 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup finalists face each other for the first time since the pulsating final in Barbados in June, where the visitors emerged victorious by a mere seven runs, breaking South African hearts in the process.
While Markram does not see this tour as a series of revenge, there will no doubt be a desire to put one over their subcontinent opponents and, in the process, get off the mark with a series victory as the leader of the team.
Despite playing an exciting, attacking brand of cricket, the results have not gone the South Africans' way.
They have slipped to defeat on four occasions and drawn two matches in the six series they have played since Markram took the armband.
“As a captain, it hurts your pride, and I have a lot of pride wearing this badge,” Markram said in the prematch media conference. “I want to win games and series for South Africa, but you also have to see the bigger picture: how much it will help cricket in South Africa moving forward.
“Sometimes you have to go through these tough times. I am not a good loser, as I have mentioned to you guys before, so you struggle when it happens, but if you lock into that bigger picture, it will [all] be worth it at the end of the day.”
The sides will face each other four times in eight days, leaving very little room for prolonged preparations.
This results in having to cram in as much work as they can during the sessions they do have, but Markram also underlined the importance of having players in the squad with a deeper knowledge of each venue they will play at.
“Toss-wise, you take as much information as you can from analysis work, statistics and things like that. You also take a strong word from the guys that play a lot of cricket [at the respective venues].
“It is quite tough to prepare with the turnaround between games because it is just a day off then you play the next day, so you try to get ahead of the game through game plans, tactics, and trying to be a couple of steps ahead if possible,” he said.
After clashing in Durban, the teams move on to Gqeberha for the second match on Sunday.
Proteas squad for the series: Aiden Markram (Sunrisers, capt), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Donovan Ferreira (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Dragons), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), David Miller (Dolphins), Mihlali Mpongwana (WP), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions, 3rd and 4th matches), and Tristan Stubbs (Warriors).
