Cricket

Pakistan punish disengaged Australia to take ODI series 2-1

10 November 2024 - 14:42 By Joel Dubber
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan celebrate a wicket during the third ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium on Snday.
Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan celebrate a wicket during the third ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium on Snday.
Image: Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

Pakistan thoroughly punished Australia for resting their top players in the one-day international series decider at Perth Stadium on Sunday, cruising to an eight-wicket win in the third and final game after a sublime display of seam bowling.

Securing their first ODI series victory in Australia since 2002, an unchanged Pakistan restricted the hosts to 140 from 31.5 overs before mowing down the total by scoring 143-2 in 26.5 overs.

“It was a great feeling for us as a country, as a nation,” said fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. “Everyone is so excited.”

Underscoring the diminished standing of the 50-over format, Australia chose to rest their red-ball players for the decider as preparations ramp up for a blockbuster five-test series against India beginning on Nov. 22.

The tourists, who suffered a narrow loss in the opener before bouncing back with a nine-wicket thumping on Friday, won the toss and elected to field.

Shaheen and fellow quick Naseem Shah led the way, picking up three wickets apiece during a showcase of swing and pace, which accounted for Jake Fraser-McGurk (seven) and Aaron Hardie (12) in the first power play.

Josh Inglis, in his captaincy debut, departed for seven after skying Naseem to keeper Mohammad Rizwan in the 11th over, and opener Matt Short (22) soon followed, caught at square-leg attempting to pull pacer Haris Rauf (2-24), who was named man-of-the-series for his 10 wickets overall.

It went from bad to worse for the hosts when 21-year-old Cooper Connolly was forced to retire hurt on seven with a suspected fracture to his left hand after copping a nasty blow from seamer Mohammad Hasnain.

A jubilant Rauf then found the edge of Glenn Maxwell on zero, leaving Australia reeling at 79-5.

South Africa can bounce back against India in Gqeberha, says Proteas quick Coetzee

Proteas quick Gerald Coetzee is confident they can turn things around when they meet India during the second T20 in Gqeberha on Sunday (4pm)
Sport
1 day ago

No spin was used as the Pakistan seamers maintained the pressure and mopped up the tail. Sean Abbott top-scored with 30.

In reply, Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37), fresh off half-centuries, played with fluency and controlled aggression during an 84-run opening stand.

Local speedster Lance Morris (2-24) sent both set batsmen packing in the 18th over to give the crowd of 19,781 something to cheer about, leaving Rizwan (30 not out) and Babar Azam (28 not out) to seal the result.

“Our whole batting line-up really didn't get going at all throughout the series,” Inglis told reporters.

Pakistan round out their tour Down Under with three Twenty20 internationals starting in Brisbane on Thursday. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Slow bowlers and Samson century carry India to victory over Proteas in first T20

India spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi spun a web around the Proteas batting line to help their side claim a comfortable 61-run win in ...
Sport
1 day ago

R600m for CSA from India series, and big bucks beckon for Proteas players who shine

The IPL auction follows the series, so it presents an ideal opportunity to gain attention for South Africa and India’s cricketers
Sport
3 days ago

Markram keen to break series duck as Proteas clash against India

The teams meet in the opener at Kingsmead on Friday in their first encounter since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final in June.
Sport
3 days ago

Cricket SA to use drop-in pitches at four main World Cup venues

Details are still being finalised, but pitches will be grown away from venues and then transported to the grounds.
Sport
5 days ago

Conrad’s frankness benefits Proteas’ Test cause

Shukri Conrad’s candid nature has proved beneficial for an inexperienced Proteas Test team, according to Enoch Nkwe, pushing the side into contention ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bok shocks for Scotland clash Rugby
  2. Making history: Magesi FC’s unbelievable run in PSL continues as rookies make ... Soccer
  3. Man City lose fourth in a row after defeat by Brighton Soccer
  4. Australia's Jorgensen snatches crazy late win over England Rugby
  5. Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Arthur Sales must be given time to adapt Soccer

Latest Videos

Pedro Páramo | Official Trailer | Netflix
Problemista | Official Trailer HD | A24