Stubbs, Coetzee carry Proteas to victory in second T20 against India

An unbeaten 42-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee saw the Proteas claim a nail-biting three-wicket win over India in the second T20 international in Gqeberha on Sunday.

A career-best five-wicket haul by Varun Chakravarthy almost derailed the Proteas chase at St George's Park as he took five wickets for 17 runs in his four overs, as South Africa finished on 128/7 with seven balls remaining after India posted 124/6.

However, Stubbs (47 from 41) and number eight Gerald Coetzee (19 from 9) took the game away from the tourists, as they hit 26 runs in the 18th and 19th overs ensuring the Proteas levelled the four-match series heading to Centurion on Wednesday.

Chasing 125 for victory from 20 overs, South Africa got off to a solid start, as Ryan Rickelton opened his account with a four as the home side scored seven runs without loss in the opening over.