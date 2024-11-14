Ngidi laid low by injury blow, misses Proteas’ home Tests
Lungi Ngidi will play no part in Proteas' upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan after being diagnosed with a severe groin injury, Cricket SA said on Thursday.
The 28-year-old quick bowler is only expected to return in January, ruling him out of two Tests against Sri Lanka, which start at the end of the month, and the multi-format series with Pakistan that includes Tests at Ngidi’s home ground SuperSport Park and Newlands.
The injury was detected when Ngidi was assessed after being put on a conditioning programme after the Proteas’ tour to Bangladesh recently.
According to CSA, scans revealed bilateral proximal adductor tendinopathy, which is a chronic overuse injury to the adductor muscles in the inner thigh or groin. The ailment causes pain in the upper inner thigh and groin area, and can be aggravated by hip adduction and explosive changes in direction, such as those done by a fast bowler.
Ngidi, who was in line for selection in both series, will begin a rehabilitation programme, and may only return for the SA20, which starts on January 9. That doesn’t leave a lot of time for him to make an impression ahead of the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place in February.
Although Ngidi played no part in the two Tests in Bangladesh, he featured in six of SA’s seven matches in the UAE against Afghanistan and Ireland. Ngidi’s last Test was against the West Indies in Trinidad in August, when he bowled 16 overs and took one wicket.
Meanwhile, Test captain Temba Bavuma will undergo a fitness test next Monday, to assess his readiness for the Sri Lanka series. CSA said Bavuma is “making positive progress” in his recovery from an elbow injury he picked up while batting in the ODI series against Ireland last month.
The Proteas will have a training camp at the Centre of Excellence in Tshwane ahead of the Sri Lanka series, which starts in Durban on November 27.