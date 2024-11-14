Ngidi laid low by injury blow, misses Proteas’ home Tests

Lungi Ngidi will play no part in Proteas' upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan after being diagnosed with a severe groin injury, Cricket SA said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old quick bowler is only expected to return in January, ruling him out of two Tests against Sri Lanka, which start at the end of the month, and the multi-format series with Pakistan that includes Tests at Ngidi’s home ground SuperSport Park and Newlands.

The injury was detected when Ngidi was assessed after being put on a conditioning programme after the Proteas’ tour to Bangladesh recently.

According to CSA, scans revealed bilateral proximal adductor tendinopathy, which is a chronic overuse injury to the adductor muscles in the inner thigh or groin. The ailment causes pain in the upper inner thigh and groin area, and can be aggravated by hip adduction and explosive changes in direction, such as those done by a fast bowler.