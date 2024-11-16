Five-star Johnson helps Australia clinch T20 series with Pakistan

Australia speedster Spencer Johnson claimed a maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket as the hosts edged out Pakistan by 13 runs in the second T20 International on Saturday to clinch the three-match series 2-0.

Chasing 148 to win, Pakistan made a sluggish start and were reeling at 44-4 at one stage after losing Mohammad Rizwan for 16 and Salman Agha for a first-ball duck as Johnson ripped through the top order with three wickets.

Usman Khan hit his first half-century after being dropped by Matthew Short but fell for a defiant 52 as Johnson struck again in his final spell.

Johnson then removed Abbas Afridi for four to finish with 5-26 before Irfan Khan launched another counter-attack with an unbeaten 37 but he could not take the tourists over the line despite only 16 required from the final over.

Pakistan were eventually dismissed for 134 when Haris Rauf was run out as Australia's second-string pace attack showed they could get the job done again with their frontline seam lineup rested ahead of the India test series.

"It's an opportunity I don't take lightly," said man-of-the-match Johnson. "I'm privileged to be wearing the green and gold.

"You never know when your last game is going to be for Australia, so every game is a bonus. Hopefully I can play a couple more," added the 28-year-old.

"It's a different bowling unit than we're used to for Australia and hopefully we're doing a good enough job."