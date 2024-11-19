Cricket

Bavuma back to lead Proteas against Sri Lanka

19 November 2024 - 10:02
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas in their series against Sri Lanka.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Temba Bavuma will return to lead the Proteas in their crucial two-match Test series against Sri Lanka that starts in Durban next week. 

The Proteas skipper missed the recent tour to Bangladesh, which the side won 2-0, with an elbow injury he picked up during the One-Day tour to the UAE. Bavuma passed a series of fitness tests on Monday.

“It’s great to have Temba back leading the side after his recovery. His leadership and skill are invaluable to the team,” head coach Shukri Conrad said.

In Bavuma’s absence, the Proteas were led by Aiden Markram in Bangladesh and claimed a vital series win that kept them in contention for the final of the World Test Championship. 

Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, who missed the tours to New Zealand, the West indies and Bangladesh, have also returned after completing a three-month strength and conditioning block.

Both played in the T20 series against India, which formed part of that programme, with Jansen one of South Africa’s best players, shining with both bat and ball. However, Coetzee struggled with his rhythm and bowled 18 wides in the four matches. Kagiso Rabada, rested for the T20s, is back to lead the attack.

“It’s also pleasing to welcome back Marco and Gerald to the Test side. Both have worked hard during their conditioning programmes and it’s great to see them back in the fold, ready to contribute to the team,” Conrad said.

Proteas’ progress helped by players no longer fussing about pitches

It’s taken them a few years, but the Proteas have finally stopped whingeing about pitches.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Dane Piedt, who played in the series in the Caribbean and Bangladesh, was dropped, with Senuran Muthusamy taking the other front-line spinner spot alongside Keshav Maharaj.   

The Proteas will hold a training camp in Tshwane this week and depart for Durban on Sunday.

Sri Lanka also named a 17-man squad for the series. They will be led by Dhananjaya de Silva. 

SQUADS

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (capt) Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajithaa Fernando, Vishwa Fernando 

