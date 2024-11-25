Brilliant Bumrah leads India to thumping first Test win over Australia

India fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took three wickets apiece as the tourists hammered Australia by 295 runs in the first Test at Perth Stadium on Monday.

Australia were bowled out for 238 after tea on day four, paceman Harshit Rana wrapping up the fourth innings by clean-bowling keeper Alex Carey for 36 to secure India's 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The last time Australia won a home series after losing the opening Test was 55 years ago against West Indies.

“Fairly disappointing,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins.

“It was just one of those games where not much went right. We didn't really give ourselves a chance in a few different facets ... so there's a few different areas we've got to clean up.”