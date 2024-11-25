Positive signs for Proteas’ inexperienced bowling attack

“When we came into the series, we knew there would be new faces. I think it is a great opportunity for the girls to come up against some of the best players in the world. We know what a quality side England is.
“Unfortunately, on Sunday this did not go our way, but Eliz-Mari bowled very well and Nondumiso also did well with the bat and ball.
“We are trying to build squad depth, and we have to start somewhere,” De Klerk said.
“It is very tough if you have played a handful of games and you come up against a side like England.
“It is never easy for anyone because this is international cricket y and it’s going to be really challenging.
“I’m sure they are going to learn a lot. They have been in the SA set-up for quite a while, they will take heaps of learning from that game in East London and going to the next few games.”
Before the ICC T20 World finalist Proteas made their journey to East London for their opening T20 match of three, talk in the camp revolved around the words “new chapter”.
The narrative of that script did not start on the desired note as they slumped to a four-wicket defeat to England at Buffalo Park on Sunday.
Though that is not the start they would have liked, there were glimpses of positive signs of what the future might hold for the team.
Benoni is the team’s next destination for the second T20 on Wednesday, and all-rounder Nadine de Klerk believes the team know what areas to work on for a quick turnaround.
With the bat, it is making sure the team gets a string of partnerships at the top for the middle order to finish off.
The Proteas posted 142/6 on Sunday, and that effort was littered with starts from the top and middle order but nobody could kick on and get a big score.
The biggest partnership was a 42-run unbeaten stand between De Klerk and Annerie Dercksen while England had a 50 and three 20-plus stands.
With the ball, limiting extras would be key, De Klerk said. The Proteas conceded 12 extras in the opener.
“We played pretty well. I think, for 35 of the 40 overs. We knew the East London wicket was a 180 wicket.
“When we got to 150, we felt we were in the game. We bowled very well at the start but we kind of lost in that middle and end period with the few extras and misfields.
“We had a very young attack. We have got to absorb the pressure and take the learning to Benoni,” De Klerk said.
“From a batting point of view we did not have enough partnerships. We lost a lot of wickets in clusters.
“Going into the next game, we know T20 is about partnerships and you need batters towards the end,” she said.
With leading bowlers Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp missing from the series, De Klerk said she was impressed with how the inexperienced Ayanda Hlubi, Nondumiso Shangase and Eliz-Mari Marx went about their business with the Kookaburra ball in hand.
Marx picked up three wickets for 19 runs, and Shangase only one at an economy rate of 6.66 and made things hard for the experienced English top order.
