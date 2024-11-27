Bavuma carries Proteas’ hopes of making a decent first innings total

It’s been seven weeks since Temba Bavuma last batted. He’d have preferred better circumstances for his return, but this is Durban, where rain and cricket go together like garam masala and curry.

Sri Lanka's tight bowling and the gloomy conditions they could exploit left South Africa reeling at 80/4 in the 20.4 overs that were all bowled before lunch at Kingsmead, before a premature close was called on Wednesday afternoon of a rain-affected day one.

Fifteen minutes after the anthems were completed, Bavuma, donning a salmon-coloured arm-sleeve strode down the steps from the changeroom, to see if the recovery from his left tricep muscle strain was genuine.

Training suggested it was, but getting throw-downs from coaches and batting in the nets, doesn’t carry the same level of stress nor is it as demanding as what Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara dished up here.

The sun also shone in Tshwane last week, where Bavuma completed his fitness test, which confirmed his readiness for this match. But for a few seconds of sunshine, Bavuma batted in horrible murkiness, so bad the officials had the floodlights in use from the moment play started.