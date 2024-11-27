Cricket

Sri Lanka choose to bowl in first Test against Proteas

27 November 2024 - 09:21 By Stuart Hess at Kingsmead
Temba Bavuma tosses the coin alongside his Sri Lankan counterpart Dhananjaya de Silva at Kingsmead on Wednesday. Sri Lanka chose to field.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Sri Lanka won an important toss and understandably chose to bowl in the first of two Tests against South Africa at Kingsmead on Wednesday morning. 

On an overcast and typically humid morning in Durban, the touring side’s skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was hoping his team would be able to take advantage of conditions at a venue where Sri Lanka have never lost.

Most memorably they won the last time the two teams played at Kingsmead, when Kusal Perera’s unbeaten 153, considered by some to be one of Test cricket’s greatest innings, propelled them to victory in 2019. They ultimately turned that triumph into a series win, becoming the first Asian side to win a Test series in South Africa. 

South African skipper Temba Bavuma, one of five members of the current Proteas team who played in that series, said the result five years ago would have no bearing on how this summer’s matches, which are being played at the same venues as in 2019, will unfold. 

“It is something you’re aware of, but maybe there could be a case of guys wanting to rectify those wrongs. When we played against them again [in 2021], things went our way. I don’t think it is an issue,” said Bavuma.

When the team was named on Tuesday, fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen were back in the starting line-up after missing the tour to Bangladesh. Bavuma missed that series as well with an elbow injury and returns in place of Ryan Rickelton. 

Sri Lanka’s starting team also features three front-line quickies: Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando, with the impressive Prabath Jayasuriya providing his crafty left-arm spin. 

Both teams are firmly in the running for a spot in the World Test Championship final. Sri Lanka are third on the points table and South Africa fifth. 

TEAMS

SA: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karuanaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kusal Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando

