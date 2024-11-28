Jansen blows Sri Lanka away as Proteas take unlikely first innings lead

Sri Lanka suffered a dramatic meltdown, as they were bowled out for 42, the lowest Test total at Kingsmead, in just 13.5 overs to hand South Africa a 149-run lead on Thursday.

Marco Jansen led the way, with career best figures of 7/13, in a spell that lasted only 41 balls. South Africa, dismissed for 191 in the first session would not have anticipated such a substantial lead, which by tea they’d stretched to 177, without the loss of a second innings wicket.

Although day two’s been hot and sunny, the pitch retains sufficient help for the quicks, which SA’s trio, particularly Jansen, relished.

Having been away from the game for 12 weeks to complete a strength and conditioning programme, Jansen produced a dreamy spell from the Old Fort Road End, in which he got the ball to move off the surface, while the bounce also caused Sri Lanka’s batters significant discomfort.