Stubbs produced a superb, well-balanced Test innings, taking as much delight in his forward defence as he did in hitting reverse sweeps.
Besides one chance on 33 when he was dropped by Angelo Mathews fielding at slip off Vishwa Fernando, Stubbs delivered a flawless display which will add confidence in his ability as a Test player.
The duo took contrasting routes through the 90s to reach their respective landmarks. Stubbs was playing with supreme belief, picking gaps at will before reaching his hundred with a flick onto the leg side and celebrating with a leap which was followed by a hug with his captain.
The build-up to Bavuma’s century was filled with more tension, including an outside edge through the slips for four and a handful of plays and misses, while he also had to survive a searing bouncer from Lahiro Kumara that had him fending the ball away with the handle of his bat.
Single followed single as the crowd grew more anxious and even the band from Northwood High, which had played Stubbs through the 90s, put their instruments down.
On 99 there was a nervous wait as Bavuma swept Jayasuriya, with the tourists appealing for lbw, but as the replays accompanied with the snickometer were displayed on the big screen at the ground there was a noticeable scratch, allowing Bavuma and the almost 1,800 spectators to celebrate.
Proteas set Sri Lanka 516 after Bavuma and Stubbs make centuries
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Centuries for Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs put the Proteas in a powerful position at tea on day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka.
South Africa went into the interval at the fall of their captain’s wicket on 366/5 and subsequently declared, leaving Sri Lanka to score 516 to win the Test.
Bavuma, whose first-innings 70 provided his team with a foothold in the match, delivered another sterling effort, registering the third century of his career. It was another skilful, patient and valuable performance that should silence many of his critics.
It was also another triumph for Stubbs, whose readiness as a Test player was also questioned, particularly when the Test side’s coach Shukri Conrad decided he would be the team’s No 3 batter.
After making a hundred in his previous Test in that position, a month ago in Bangladesh, Stubbs made it two in a row, this time in the No 4 spot owing to the decision to get Wiaan Mulder’s batting out of the way because of his broken finger.
Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder out of Sri Lanka series with broken finger
Stubbs produced a superb, well-balanced Test innings, taking as much delight in his forward defence as he did in hitting reverse sweeps.
Besides one chance on 33 when he was dropped by Angelo Mathews fielding at slip off Vishwa Fernando, Stubbs delivered a flawless display which will add confidence in his ability as a Test player.
The duo took contrasting routes through the 90s to reach their respective landmarks. Stubbs was playing with supreme belief, picking gaps at will before reaching his hundred with a flick onto the leg side and celebrating with a leap which was followed by a hug with his captain.
The build-up to Bavuma’s century was filled with more tension, including an outside edge through the slips for four and a handful of plays and misses, while he also had to survive a searing bouncer from Lahiro Kumara that had him fending the ball away with the handle of his bat.
Single followed single as the crowd grew more anxious and even the band from Northwood High, which had played Stubbs through the 90s, put their instruments down.
On 99 there was a nervous wait as Bavuma swept Jayasuriya, with the tourists appealing for lbw, but as the replays accompanied with the snickometer were displayed on the big screen at the ground there was a noticeable scratch, allowing Bavuma and the almost 1,800 spectators to celebrate.
It was his first Test hundred since he made 172 against West Indies at the Wanderers last year.
Together he and Stubbs shared a partnership of 249, a new fourth-wicket record for South Africa against Sri Lanka.
Stubbs began to dig into his attacking repertoire, which included a handy reverse flick over first slip for four, followed by a flamboyant lofted straight drive after he charged down the wicket at Vishwa Fernando.
The Sri Lankan left-arm seamer got a modicum of revenge by bowling Stubbs, but the Proteas batter’s 122, with nine fours and two sixes, had inflicted significant damage. He will take almost as much satisfaction from the fact that he batted for five and half hours, a demonstration of his patience.
Bavuma was trapped lbw for 113 by Vishwa, another mammoth effort, where he also spent more than five and half hours batting, hitting nine fours.
READ MORE:
Stubbs and Bavuma punish Sri Lanka as Proteas' domination continues
Jansen shines with the ball after Bavuma's heroics with the bat
Proteas take advantage of Sri Lanka's recklessness
Jansen blows Sri Lanka away as Proteas take unlikely first innings lead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos