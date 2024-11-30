Bavuma and Stubbs demonstrate Proteas batting revival

Tristan Stubbs felt in control for most of his innings, except for a period after he’d reached hundred, when anxiety struck.

He and his captain Temba Bavuma had forged an excellent partnership, which had already ripped away any hope Sri Lanka had of matching the feat they achieved at this venue five years ago.

Stubbs was on 102 when Bavuma, on 98, called him over for a chat in the middle of left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya’s 35th over.

“He’d just taken a single to go to 98 at the start of that over, and then came and told me to get him back on strike — he said ‘please get me one here.’ That was the most nervous I felt the whole day. I was like ‘shit I’ve got to get one here,” Stubbs recalled.

He duly eased a single through the covers, leaving Bavuma to face three balls.

“Getting to the three figure mark was nerve-racking,” Bavuma said afterwards.

He wasn’t helped by Sri Lanka deciding to review Umpire Sharfuddoula’s ‘not out’ call as he played a sweep.