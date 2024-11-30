Cricket

Proteas claim just one wicket in first session as Sri Lanka show resilience

30 November 2024 - 11:55 By Stuart Hess at Kingsmead
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Dhananjaya De Silva during day 4 of the first Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on Saturday.
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Dhananjaya De Silva during day 4 of the first Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Sri Lanka extended the first Test in Durban into an extra session as a determined Dinesh Chandimal notched up his 30th half-century to frustrate SA’s plans for a shortened fourth day. 

The home team managed just one wicket in the extended first session as Sri Lanka went into the lunch break on 220/6, with Chandimal not out on 69 and Kusal Mendis on 11.

The tourists were set a target of 516 on Friday, but already lost half their batting line-up in the final session of the third day. They resumed on 103/5 on Saturday with Chandimal and his captain Dhananjaya de Silva keen on showing they’d learnt lessons from the loose effort produced by all of the touring team’s batters in the first innings, when they were bowled out in just 13.5 overs for 42

There were fewer flirtations with balls outside their off-stump and they were more disciplined in defence. 

Though the pitch has shown some signs of wear, very few deliveries misbehaved on Saturday morning and it looked like the best period to bat in the match so far.

It allowed the Sri Lanka batters, once they settled in, to play some attacking shots, with both driving purposefully, and on one occasion Dhananjaya moved elegantly down the wicket and launch Keshav Maharaj over long off for six.   

South Africa had to wait until half an hour before lunch before making their first breakthrough, when the Sri Lankan captain got his timing wrong as he attempted to flick Maharaj through the leg-side, only managing to locate Tristan Stubbs at short midwicket, who held on to a comfortable catch. 

Dhananjaya’s innings of 59 included nine fours and the six off Maharaj, while his sixth-wicket partnership with Chandimal was worth 95 runs. 

The may not win this Test, but the resilience shown by two of their senior batters will stand Sri Lanka in good stead as the plot a way back into the series in Gqeberha next week. 

READ MORE:

Bavuma and Stubbs demonstrate Proteas' batting revival

Tristan Stubbs felt in control for most of his innings, except for a period after he’d reached 100, when anxiety struck.
Sport
6 hours ago

Mandla Mashimbyi to coach Proteas women

Mandla Mashimbyi was named head coach of the Proteas women’s team on Friday.
Sport
20 hours ago

Stubbs and Bavuma punish Sri Lanka as Proteas' domination continues

Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs each completed half-centuries as the Proteas continued their dominance of the first Test, reaching lunch on day 3 at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder out of Sri Lanka series with broken finger

Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the remainder of the two-match Test series with Sri Lanka because of a fractured right middle finger.
Sport
1 day ago

Jansen shines with the ball after Bavuma's heroics with the bat

In Durban, where it always rains when the Proteas play and where it gets dark at 3pm, the sun was still shining when the second day’s play ended on ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. It could come full circle for Willie as Boks’ 2025 home Tests are announced Rugby
  2. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says age is just a number as teenage Nkota continues ... Soccer
  3. Jansen shines with the ball after Bavuma's heroics with the bat Cricket
  4. Proteas set Sri Lanka 516 after Bavuma and Stubbs make centuries Cricket
  5. Mngqithi says he is close to finding the right Sundowns starting XI Soccer

Latest Videos

Chad ends defense cooperation agreement with France | REUTERS
As missiles hit Ukraine's grid, power plant workers fight on | REUTERS