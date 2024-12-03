India’s Bumrah to go down as one of the greats: Head

Australia's batsmen were dominated by Jasprit Bumrah in Perth but Travis Head said they are looking forward to another round against the Indian spearhead, who he believes will be come to regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in history.

Captaining India in place of Rohit Sharma, Bumrah took eight wickets to lead the tourists to a resounding 295-run win in the series-opener at Perth Stadium.

He could prove even more of a handful with the pink ball in the day-night Test starting in Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Head, who top-scored for Australia with 89 in the second innings in Perth before nicking off to Bumrah, said his batting teammates were working on different plans to handle the quick.

“They are not coming to me for batting tips, that’s for sure,” he said in Adelaide on Monday.