Mashimbyi sets non-negotiable standards on intensity as he takes over Proteas women
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Mandla Mashimbyi’s primary focus is on winning the World Cup, but an even bigger — and arguably more important — goal for the Proteas women’s head coach is making the side a consistently competitive group across the formats.
Mashimbyi was appointed last Friday and travelled straight to Kimberley on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the first One-Day International against England there on Wednesday.
Some of the initial pressure on him has been relieved because the Proteas have already earned automatic qualification for the World Cup, but the 0-3 series defeat in the T20s last week means they are in need of some upliftment.
“I have to ask questions about where the team is at and what the players think needs to be put in place to make sure that the [ODI] series goes well for us,” said Mashimbyi.
More broadly, Mashimbyi — who had a more than decade-long tenure with the domestic Northerns Titans, winning numerous titles and developing many players who went on to represent the Proteas — said he wants a playing style that is similar to the one that made the Titans the most successful domestic team.
“The key for us will be the intensity with which we play — that is non-negotiable. Everyone wants to win a World Cup, I wouldn't be in this job if I didn’t want to win the World Cup. I applied for this job to help players to reach their true potential, improve their consistency, ensure they compete and can cross that line.”
Mashimbyi has been handed a two-and-a-half-year contract that runs until April 2027. As with men’s formats, the ICC has limited-overs tournaments scheduled in every calendar year for the women’s game. Next year sees the 50-over World Cup in India, followed by the T20 World Cup in England in 2026 and then the Women’ Champions Trophy the following year in Sri Lanka.
Mandla Mashimbyi to coach Proteas women
But while the two limited-overs formats dominate the women’s game, there has been a growing influx of Test cricket on the schedule. South Africa will play its third Test of the year when the side meets England in Bloemfontein from December 15, and it is the area where Mashimbyi feels South Africa can grow — not just to help the Test team but the other formats too.
“One of the plans is to teach them ‘longer version’ cricket. It’s easier to move from longer versions to T20s and 50 overs,” said Mashimbyi.
“I’m glad that there is Test cricket internationally. Unfortunately these girls are having to learn on the job. We need to expose girls at the lower level because it will make it easier for them to graduate to ODIs. That will create a thinking cricketer who can solve problems, bat, bowl and field for a long period because that will help the other formats. When your time is shortened, you become even more effective as a player.”
Enoch Nkwe, the director of national teams and high performance, said CSA was investigating how it could ensure more two- or three-day games could be played domestically. One plan is to create two to four invitations teams and then have them play a few three-day games each season.
Mashimbyi confirmed that he would be keeping the current coaching staff in place. “It would be naive to think I can bring in new people who understand the dynamics in that space. It will bode well for me to keep the same management and take as much as I can from them, to understand the space and hopefully we help each other achieve our goals.”
Dillon du Preez would continue to oversee the fast bowlers, even though that is Mashimbyi’s area of expertise. Du Preez, who was interim head coach and oversaw the team’s run to the final of this year’s T20 World Cup, had been in line to take up the main job but decided he wasn’t ready to do so at this stage.
He’s already contacted Mashimbyi and welcomed him aboard. The two, along with the rest of the management, are scheduled to have their first face-to-face engagement at dinner on Tuesday night.
