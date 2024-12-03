“We are very happy with the opportunity some of the youngsters got in the T20s. It will be good for our side going forward, but it is always nice to welcome back experience.
“We have had some good days of prep in the past days, and we are keen to have a good start on Wednesday,” she said.
The fixture will lay the cornerstone of former Titans mentor Mandla Mashimbyi’s tenure as head coach, having taken over the reins from Dillon du Preez, who had been serving as the interim coach.
Mashimbyi, 44, has been part of a successful era with the Titans in which the Centurion-based union became the most dominant provincial team during and after the end of the franchise system. He worked as an assistant to Proteas men’s one-day coach Rob Walter and with Mark Boucher before Boucher moved to coach the Proteas men’s team in 2019.
“He obviously has a lot of experience as a coach, being successful with the Titans. I've never worked with him, but I have heard a lot of good things about him and we are hoping that will rub off on the team,” Wolvaardt said.
Kapp, Khaka back in big boost for Proteas Women ahead of England ODIs
Image: Alan Eason
Smarting from their T20 international whitewash at the hands of England, the Proteas Women will be buoyed by the return to the fold of stalwarts Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka.
South Africa face England in the first of three ODIs starting at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday (2pm).
England will have a skip in their step after producing a clinical performance to clean-sweep the T20 series 3-0 over the relatively inexperienced Proteas side, bereft of bowling attack stalwarts Kapp and Khaka.
SA captain Laura Wolvaardt insisted at a prematch presser on Tuesday that the camp was upbeat despite the T20 shellacking on home soil.
“The mood is good in the camp. We had a few new faces join us, like Kappy and Khaka. It is a new format and it is a format we feel we are pretty good in as a side and had some success in the past,” she said.
“We are very happy with the opportunity some of the youngsters got in the T20s. It will be good for our side going forward, but it is always nice to welcome back experience.
“We have had some good days of prep in the past days, and we are keen to have a good start on Wednesday,” she said.
The fixture will lay the cornerstone of former Titans mentor Mandla Mashimbyi’s tenure as head coach, having taken over the reins from Dillon du Preez, who had been serving as the interim coach.
Mashimbyi, 44, has been part of a successful era with the Titans in which the Centurion-based union became the most dominant provincial team during and after the end of the franchise system. He worked as an assistant to Proteas men’s one-day coach Rob Walter and with Mark Boucher before Boucher moved to coach the Proteas men’s team in 2019.
“He obviously has a lot of experience as a coach, being successful with the Titans. I've never worked with him, but I have heard a lot of good things about him and we are hoping that will rub off on the team,” Wolvaardt said.
The Proteas are placed fourth behind Australia, England and India in the ICC Women’s Championship. The top four qualify automatically for next year’s ODI World Cup.
India as hosts have already qualified, creating some breathing space for the others in contention for the automatic berths.
However, Wolvaardt said there was no time for relaxing and emphasised the importance of the team doing well in the England series because it was their last in the championship.
“This is a big series for us. Every game counts in the championship and we want to end as high as we can on the log,” she said.
“We are disappointed with how things happened in the T20 series, but we are looking to bounce back.”
DispatchLIVE
READ MORE:
Nortje and Shamsi recalled to Proteas for series with Pakistan
Mandla Mashimbyi to coach Proteas women
England grab early advantage against Proteas in East London
Proteas Women chasing fast start in T20 against England at Buffalo Park
Philander tips Proteas Women for World Cup glory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos