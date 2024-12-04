Cricket

Nortje and Shamsi recalled to Proteas for series with Pakistan

04 December 2024 - 09:01 By Stuart Hess
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Anrich Nortje is back in the Proteas T20 team for the series with Pakistan.
Anrich Nortje is back in the Proteas T20 team for the series with Pakistan.
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

A much changed Proteas T20 squad will take on Pakistan next week, with a temporary captain in place, but the most notable selection, is a recall for fast bowler Anrich Nortjé.

The Proteas will be led by Heinrich Klaasen, in the absence of Aiden Markram who, along with four other players, including Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada weren't considered, because of their involvement in the second Test with Sri Lanka.

Nortje, 31, last played for the Proteas in the T20 World Cup final in June. Earlier this year he turned down a national contract, saying he wasn't interested in playing Test cricket in 2024, and wanted to focus on strengthening his body, after suffering a series of injuries, including a back ailment, which saw him miss last year's 50-over World Cup in India. 

He has focused mainly on playing in different franchise leagues around the world and is currently contracted to the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Nortje blocks out noise and shows off his best form for Proteas in New York

While there was plenty said and written about Anrich Nortjé in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, most of which was not encouraging, the big fast ...
Sport
6 months ago

There were also recalls for wrist spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, who similar to Nortje, also opted out of a national contract because he wanted to focus on opportunities in franchise leagues around the world. He is currently playing for Pakistani outfit the Lahore Qalanders, who are involved in a T20 tournament in Guyana. 

George Linde has also been offered a return, three years after last playing for the Proteas. The left-arm spinner, who is a powerful middle order batter, played three Tests, two One-Day Internationals and 14 T20s, but has inexplicably been omitted from a number of Proteas squads despite, excellent performances domestically for Western Province. 

Kwena Maphaka, Matthew Breetzke and Ryan Rickelton, who are all in the Test squad, will only be considered for selection once their commitments in Gqeberha have been completed. 

The first T20 with Pakistan will take place in Durban next Tuesday, one day after the Test in Gqeberha is schedule to finish. The remaining matches will take place in Centurion and Johannesburg. After that the two sides will meet in a three-match One-Day series followed by two Tests.

SQUAD

Heinrich Klaasen (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortjé, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi*, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen

*Shamsi's availability for the first T20, will be subject to his team's progress in the Guyana T20 League.

READ MORE

Shamsi tears up Proteas contract ‘to be more flexible in domestic season’

Tabraiz Shamsi’s decision to tear up his national contract is another indicator of cricket’s changing landscape where T20 Franchise Leagues are ...
Sport
2 months ago

Walter, Conrad strike compromise to help Proteas traverse various formats

Walter used Kagiso Rabada as an example of how important the lines of communication are between him and his Test counterpart Conrad
Sport
1 month ago

Proteas star Kagiso Rabada calls for more discussion on transformation

Rabada was the only black African player in the Proteas squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and US
Sport
4 months ago

Jansen sets the tone for Proteas’ potent bowling unit

The Proteas dismissed Bangladesh in 11.5 overs for 56, their lowest total in a T20 International
Sport
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mosimane left Sundowns because they asked him for reports: Adv Ngcukaitobi Soccer
  2. Ellis dedicates Banyana defeat against Jamaica to South Africans Soccer
  3. No talks with Sundowns: Benni says meeting with Berg purely by chance Soccer
  4. Proteas need to capitalise on any advantage they get at St George’s Cricket
  5. Missiles for Rulani in Morocco, opening defeat for Pitso in Iran Soccer

Latest Videos

South Korea plunges into crisis after president declares martial law | REUTERS
South Korea's Yoon backs down after declaring martial law | REUTERS