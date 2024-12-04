Nortje and Shamsi recalled to Proteas for series with Pakistan

A much changed Proteas T20 squad will take on Pakistan next week, with a temporary captain in place, but the most notable selection, is a recall for fast bowler Anrich Nortjé.

The Proteas will be led by Heinrich Klaasen, in the absence of Aiden Markram who, along with four other players, including Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada weren't considered, because of their involvement in the second Test with Sri Lanka.

Nortje, 31, last played for the Proteas in the T20 World Cup final in June. Earlier this year he turned down a national contract, saying he wasn't interested in playing Test cricket in 2024, and wanted to focus on strengthening his body, after suffering a series of injuries, including a back ailment, which saw him miss last year's 50-over World Cup in India.

He has focused mainly on playing in different franchise leagues around the world and is currently contracted to the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.