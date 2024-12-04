Nortje and Shamsi recalled to Proteas for series with Pakistan
A much changed Proteas T20 squad will take on Pakistan next week, with a temporary captain in place, but the most notable selection, is a recall for fast bowler Anrich Nortjé.
The Proteas will be led by Heinrich Klaasen, in the absence of Aiden Markram who, along with four other players, including Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada weren't considered, because of their involvement in the second Test with Sri Lanka.
Nortje, 31, last played for the Proteas in the T20 World Cup final in June. Earlier this year he turned down a national contract, saying he wasn't interested in playing Test cricket in 2024, and wanted to focus on strengthening his body, after suffering a series of injuries, including a back ailment, which saw him miss last year's 50-over World Cup in India.
He has focused mainly on playing in different franchise leagues around the world and is currently contracted to the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.
There were also recalls for wrist spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, who similar to Nortje, also opted out of a national contract because he wanted to focus on opportunities in franchise leagues around the world. He is currently playing for Pakistani outfit the Lahore Qalanders, who are involved in a T20 tournament in Guyana.
George Linde has also been offered a return, three years after last playing for the Proteas. The left-arm spinner, who is a powerful middle order batter, played three Tests, two One-Day Internationals and 14 T20s, but has inexplicably been omitted from a number of Proteas squads despite, excellent performances domestically for Western Province.
Kwena Maphaka, Matthew Breetzke and Ryan Rickelton, who are all in the Test squad, will only be considered for selection once their commitments in Gqeberha have been completed.
The first T20 with Pakistan will take place in Durban next Tuesday, one day after the Test in Gqeberha is schedule to finish. The remaining matches will take place in Centurion and Johannesburg. After that the two sides will meet in a three-match One-Day series followed by two Tests.
SQUAD
Heinrich Klaasen (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortjé, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi*, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen
*Shamsi's availability for the first T20, will be subject to his team's progress in the Guyana T20 League.