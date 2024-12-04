Cricket

Wolvaardt stars as new Proteas coach Mashimbyi tastes victory in first outing

04 December 2024 - 20:25 By ANATHI WULUSHE
Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt bats in the first ODI against England at Diamond Oval in Kimberly on Wednesday.
Image: Danie Van Der Lith/Gallo Images
Image: Danie Van Der Lith/Gallo Images

New Proteas Women's head coach Mandla Mashimbyi managed a few smiles in his first match at the helm as his team cruised to a six-wicket victory over England in their opening ODI at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

With SA's backs to the wall after their 3-0 T20 whitewash against the same opponents, the experience in the group led from the front and displayed the character Mashimbyi had said he was after.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt scored an unbeaten half-century as the Proteas chased the target of 186 with almost 12 overs remaining. She hit four fours in her 59 runs.

Nadine de Klerk helped her finish the job as she clubbed an unbeaten 48 runs in only 28 balls to help the Proteas reach their target of 187.

Experienced campaigners Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp showed positive intent with the ball in response to England winning the toss and choosing to bat on a difficult pitch.

Kapp grabbed the wickets of both England openers Tammy Beaumont (11) and Sophie Dunkley (4), as well as the key scalp of Natalie Sciver-Brunt, leg before for a duck in the first six overs.

England captain Heather Knight held the England innings together in the early stages when the tourists suffered a mini-collapse, compiling a valuable 40 in 63 balls.

Charlie Dean (47 not out) and Sophie Ecclestone (67) shared a late 67-run stand, a record eighth-wicket partnership to help get England past the 150 mark.

Kapp and Annerie Dercksen claimed three wickets each.

