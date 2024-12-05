Bavuma wins toss, Proteas bat first at St George’s Park

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma will look to capitalise on what he believes are ideal batting conditions in Gqeberha after winning the toss and electing to bat first in the second Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Speaking at the coin flip, Bavuma said a lot of discussion had gone into that decision and felt it was the best one to take given their assessment of conditions.

The Proteas come into the match with two forced changes in Ryan Rickelton and Dane Paterson, who replace the injured Wiaan Mulder and Gerald Coetzee.

“It looks like a typical Gqeberha wicket, [there's a] little bit of grass on it,” Bavuma said.

“We would like to start off with the bat, put some runs on the board and play it from there.