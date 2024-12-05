Cricket

Bavuma wins toss, Proteas bat first at St George’s Park

South Africa skipper says after much discussion, South Africans felt conditions perfect for batting

05 December 2024 - 10:11 By Amir Chetty at St George’s Park
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma (second from right) does the coin toss with Sri Lanka counterpart Dhanajaya De Silva (second from left) on day one of the second Test at Dafabet St George's in Gqeberha on Thursday. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma will look to capitalise on what he believes are ideal batting conditions in Gqeberha after winning the toss and electing to bat first in the second Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Speaking at the coin flip, Bavuma said a lot of discussion had gone into that decision and felt it was the best one to take given their assessment of conditions.

The Proteas come into the match with two forced changes in Ryan Rickelton and Dane Paterson, who replace the injured Wiaan Mulder and Gerald Coetzee.

“It looks like a typical Gqeberha wicket, [there's a] little bit of grass on it,” Bavuma said.

 “We would like to start off with the bat, put some runs on the board and play it from there.

“We didn't want to compromise on our batting and ability to score big runs, hence [the selection of] Ryan Rickelton; and Dane Paterson, [given] these conditions might suit his type of bowling.”

Sri Lanka are unchanged for the second encounter, skipper Dhanajaya da Silva said.

The Lankan skipper was not too displeased by the loss of the toss, as he would have bowled first had he won it, da Silva said.

Teams

Proteas: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma [C], David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhanajaya da Silva [C], Kusal Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

