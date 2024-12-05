Cricket

Rickleton, Bavuma battle back after Sri Lankans strike early

Disciplined bowling remove Proteas top order cheaply

05 December 2024 - 12:29 By Amir Chetty at St George's Park
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma plays a cut shot as Kusal Mendis keeps for Sri Lanka on day 1 of the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Proteas batters Ryan Rickelton and captain Temba Bavuma will aim to build on a tricky start after going to the lunch break on 76/3 on day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

On a day where the sun peeked out regularly from behind the clouds, Bavuma (27 runs off 35 balls) and Rickelton (29 off 74) stood firm in the face of disciplined Sri Lankan bowling that had seen the tourists remove most of the South African top order cheaply.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bavuma’s men found the early going tough as they took time to familiarise themselves with conditions.

Losing Tony de Zorzi for a first-ball duck off Lahiru Kumara, Aiden Markram and Rickelton, promoted to No 3, spent the next hour getting to grips with a St George’s Park surface that contained a tinge of grass to combat the moisture-removing properties of the Nelson Mandela Bay winds.

The pair laboured as the hosts reached 32 before Markram was undone by Kumara, who disturbed the right-hander’s stumps after hitting four boundaries for his 20.

Tristan Stubbs managed just four runs before he was sent packing, caught by Kusal Mendis as the Proteas slipped to 44/3 after 15.4 overs.

READ MORE:

Bavuma wins toss, Proteas bat first at St George’s Park

South Africa skipper says after much discussion, South Africans felt conditions perfect for batting
Sport
3 hours ago

Proteas can put Amla and AB behind them: season of Stubbs is upon us

Batter who has quickly become comfortable with his growing status looks set to be one of cricket's biggest stars this season
Sport
9 hours ago

Proteas will need to attack the stumps: Temba Bavuma

Difficult St George’s pitch will present challenges, skipper says before second Test against Sri Lanka
Sport
18 hours ago

By George, Linde finds the door reopened to Proteas career

A three-year absence in which he suffered a mental breakdown because he wasn’t being picked for the Proteas ended for George Linde on Wednesday when ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Nortje and Shamsi recalled to Proteas for series with Pakistan

A much changed Proteas T20 squad will take on Pakistan next week with a temporary captain in place, but the most notable selection is a recall for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Spin could be a factor but pace is Proteas’ main weapon: Piet Botha

While seam bowling will likely play a major role, Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha has not ruled out the possibility of spin becoming a factor ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas need to capitalise on any advantage they get at St George’s

The last time the Proteas faced Sri Lanka at St George’s Park in February 2019 is an occasion they would rather forget.
Sport
2 days ago
