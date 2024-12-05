Cricket

Rickleton, Bavuma half-centuries put Proteas in charge

05 December 2024 - 15:30 By Amir Chetty at St George's Park
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ryan Rickelton congratulates Proteas captain Temba Bavuma on his 50 on day 1 of the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Ryan Rickelton congratulates Proteas captain Temba Bavuma on his 50 on day 1 of the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Half-centuries by captain Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton swung momentum back in the Proteas' favour to reach the tea interval on 179/4 on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

While Rickelton remained unbeaten on 72 at the break, Bavuma fell in the second-last over before the interval, out caught for a well-played 78.

As the wind continued to blow across St George’s Park, the left-hand, right-hand duo remained disciplined while trying as best as they could to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Returning from the lunch break on 82/3, the pair wasted no time picking up where they left off, taking South Africa past 100 in the 32nd over.

Bavuma reached the 50-run mark from just 57 balls, the fastest he has ever achieved the feat in the 23 occasions he has reached the milestone, before Rickelton reached the same milestone for the first time in his career, beating his previous best of 42 a few overs later.

With their partnership growing beyond 100 runs, so too did the team total, which breached 150 before a top-edge by Bavuma on the brink of tea gave Asitha Fernando his second wicket of the match, caught by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

The skipper hit eight fours and a six in his 109-ball stay at the crease.

READ MORE:

Rickleton, Bavuma battle back after Sri Lankans strike early

Proteas batters Ryan Rickelton and captain Temba Bavuma will aim to build on a tricky start after going to the lunch break on 76/3 on day 1 of the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Bavuma wins toss, Proteas bat first at St George’s Park

South Africa skipper says after much discussion, South Africans felt conditions perfect for batting
Sport
6 hours ago

Proteas will need to attack the stumps: Temba Bavuma

Difficult St George’s pitch will present challenges, skipper says before second Test against Sri Lanka
Sport
20 hours ago

Nortje and Shamsi recalled to Proteas for series with Pakistan

A much changed Proteas T20 squad will take on Pakistan next week with a temporary captain in place, but the most notable selection is a recall for ...
Sport
1 day ago

By George, Linde finds the door reopened to Proteas career

A three-year absence in which he suffered a mental breakdown because he wasn’t being picked for the Proteas ended for George Linde on Wednesday when ...
Sport
1 day ago

Spin could be a factor but pace is Proteas’ main weapon: Piet Botha

While seam bowling will likely play a major role, Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha has not ruled out the possibility of spin becoming a factor ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. You want a Ferrari but you give me a Fiat Uno: Benni on turning down AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Mosimane left Sundowns because they asked him for reports: Ngcukaitobi Soccer
  3. Judgment reserved in civil dispute between Mosimane and Sundowns Soccer
  4. Ellis dedicates Banyana defeat against Jamaica to South Africans Soccer
  5. Zamalek link denied as Percy Tau joins Ahly on flight to Joburg for Pirates ... Soccer

Latest Videos

The 33 Club | Introducing Valtteri Bottas​
South Korea ruling party opposes Yoon impeachment | REUTERS