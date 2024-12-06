Cricket

Duminy quits as Proteas One-Day batting coach for personal reasons

06 December 2024 - 13:14
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
JP Duminy has stepped down as Proteas limited overs batting coach.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

JP Duminy has stepped as batting coach of the Proteas limited-overs teams with immediate effect due to personal reasons. 

Cricket SA made the announcement on Friday, ending Duminy’s time with the national men’s team. Duminy had been in the position since Rob Walter took over as the white-ball side’s head coach in February last year. 

He’d accompanied the team to India in October, where they reached the semifinal of the ODI World Cup, with five batters making hundreds over the course of the tournament. His last stint was at the T20 World Cup, but he had to leave there early, also for personal reasons. 

Cricket SA said it would start a process to find a new batting coach to work with Walter, as the team sharpens preparations for the Champions Trophy which is scheduled to take place in February next year. 

The Proteas’ next limited-overs assignment begins on Tuesday in Durban, where they face Pakistan in the first of three T20 Internationals. Those will be followed by three ODIs, which will serve as the final preparation ahead of the Champions Trophy. 

Meanwhile, the future of that tournament will be discussed at yet another special meeting of the ICC executive on Saturday. The announcement of the tournament’s schedule was delayed because after the Board of Control for Cricket in India said that country’s government would not give permission for the India team to travel to Pakistan.

The two subcontinent powerhouses have been locked in an endless series of diplomatic disputes. The teams haven’t faced each other in a bilateral series in more than a decade and their only matches now occur at ICC events. 

However, Pakistan, which has requested India provides reasons for its decision, have stood firm that they won’t be asking for the tournament to be moved. According to reports in that country, they have agreed to use a "hybrid" hosting model in order for the tournament to go ahead. 

That would mean India would play their matches in Dubai, but Pakistan have said that they will also not be playing ICC matches in India when tournaments are held in that country in the next few years.

Verreynne’s ton pushes Proteas past 350 against Sri Lanka

A brilliant century by batter Kyle Verreynne gave the Proteas a solid platform on which to build when they were dismissed for 358 in their first ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Free-scoring Bavuma laid platform for me to shine, says centurion Rickelton

Batting with skipper Temba Bavuma gave him the right amount of licence to play his natural game without being too risky, Proteas batter Ryan ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Proteas’ Rickelton rocks St George’s with maiden century

His efforts were backed up by a gritty 78 by skipper Temba Bavuma, while Kyle Verreynne remained unbeaten on 48
Sport
21 hours ago

Wolvaardt stars as new Proteas coach Mashimbyi tastes victory in first outing

New Proteas Women's head coach Mandla Mashimbyi managed a few smiles in his first match at the helm as his team cruised to a six-wicket victory over ...
Sport
1 day ago

By George, Linde finds the door reopened to Proteas career

A three-year absence in which he suffered a mental breakdown because he wasn’t being picked for the Proteas ended for George Linde on Wednesday when ...
Sport
2 days ago

Future of Proteas’ batting: De Zorzi, Stubbs pile on runs with maiden tons

Vital day for players who occupy crucial positions in a young top order and are the face of the next generation of SA batting.
Sport
1 month ago
