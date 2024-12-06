Cricket

Nissanka and Chandimal lead Sri Lanka's fightback in Gqeberha

06 December 2024 - 15:50
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka in action after lunch of day 2 of the second Test match against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Sri Lanka batters Pathum Nissanka and Dinesh Chandimal stood firm against the Proteas' pace attack to take their side to tea on 103/1 on day 2 of the second Test in Gqeberha on Friday.

Returning from the break at George’s Park on 19 without loss, Dimuth Karunaratne (5) and Nissanka (2) were unbeaten in the middle as the visitors went toe-to-toe with the South African bowlers.

Karunaratne was the first wicket to tumble. Playing away from his body, all he could do was edge the ball into the waiting hands of Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps for Kagiso Rabada’s first wicket of the match.

Nissanka and Chandimal picked up the baton to steer their side past 50 in pursuit of South Africa's first-innings total of 358.

The pair used 73 deliveries to bring up their half-century partnership as Nissanka dispatched Marco Jansen to the boundary to bring up the milestone and take Sri Lanka into the 90s.

Nissanka, who was dropped by David Bedingham in the slips while on 22, made his way into the 40s shortly before the interval when the Proteas introduced spin from both ends as Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram went in search of wickets.

