A brilliant century by Kyle Verreynne gave the Proteas a solid platform on which to build when they were dismissed for 358 in their first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha on Friday.
In an innings that lasted 212 minutes, Verreynne dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers to bring up his third Test century, scoring 105 in 133 balls where he hit 12 boundaries and three sixes.
Sri Lanka weathered a 21-minute barrage of Proteas' fast bowling but defended well as they went to the lunch break on 19 without loss, and openers Dimuth Karunaratne (5) and Pathum Nissanka (2) unbeaten in the middle.
The Proteas started the day on 269/7 after a maiden Ryan Rickelton century and later the loss of Marco Jansen on the final ball of day 1 play.
Kagiso Rabada partnered with Verreynne as he went past the 50-run mark, sharing a valuable 56 runs for the ninth wicket, taking SA past 300 before the latter was castled by Asitha Fernando for a 23.
The ginger-haired gloveman scored quickly, needing only 57 deliveries to get the second half of his milestone after using 95 balls to score the first 50 runs.
Lahiru Kumara returned figures of 4/79 in his 17.4 overs, while Asitha and Vishwa Fernando recorded 3/102 and 2/65 respectively.
Verreynne’s ton pushes Proteas past 350 against Sri Lanka
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
