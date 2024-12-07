Cricket

Proteas batter Verreynne says morning session is key as they look to wrestle momentum from Sri Lanka

07 December 2024 - 09:18
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Proteas batter Kyle Verreynne says morning session on Saturday is going to be key against Sri Lanka.
Proteas batter Kyle Verreynne says morning session on Saturday is going to be key against Sri Lanka.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne believes the first hour of day three will be vital for the Proteas if they are to wrestle momentum back in their favour in the second Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. 

The visitors ended day two in a strong position on 242/3 and will no doubt be looking to wipe out the remaining 116-run deficit as quickly as possible. 

And with Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis still unbeaten on 40 and 30 respectively, they are in the driving seat at the moment. 

However, Verreynne said they would not relent on putting the Lankan batters under pressure as the Proteas went in search of wickets. 

Speaking about what they would need to do to be successful on the third morning, Verreynne said they will need to be disciplined with the ball and in the field. 

“The game is definitely in the balance at the moment and I think we are at a point where both teams feel the game is quite even at the moment.

Duminy quits as Proteas One-Day batting coach for personal reasons

JP Duminy has stepped as batting coach of the Proteas limited-overs teams with immediate effect due to personal reasons.
Sport
21 hours ago

“The morning session is going to be really important. If we can get a few breakthroughs first up, it sort of puts us back in front, but similarly if they get a partnership or two, it may put us on the back foot. 

“So I do think that the first half-hour to an hour will be important in terms of setting up the rest of the Test,” he told the media after the day's play at St George's Park. 

Despite the difficulty in taking regular wickets, Verreynne still felt the bowlers were executing their skills at a very high intensity and could not fault them for the lack of wickets being taken. 

“I think they have been on it the whole game, the ball got a bit softer and it is a good wicket to bat on. 

“If you look at the speeds, Plank [Marco Jansen] was bowling close to 140 in his last few overs, Pato [Dane Paterson] bowled an eight over spell and then followed it up with another seven over spell. 

Verreynne’s ton pushes Proteas past 350 against Sri Lanka

A brilliant century by batter Kyle Verreynne gave the Proteas a solid platform on which to build when they were dismissed for 358 in their first ...
Sport
21 hours ago

“So from behind the stumps, it felt as if we were in the game all the time, I know we never got the wickets or the breakthrough we needed, but from the back it certainly looked as if they were charging in and never really tailed off at all,” he said. 

The ginger-haired middle order batter was a menace with the bat, following up on Ryan Rickelton s maiden ton, Verreynne smashed an unbeaten 105 off 133 balls in an innings that included 12 fours and three sixes, helping his side to 358 all out in their first innings. 

He started the day on 48 and batting with the tail, Verreynne said the foremost thought on his mind was not the century, but rather ensuring that he guided his partners while they accumulate as many runs as they could. 

“The conversations between myself and KG, Pato and Kesh were about trying to get through the first half-hour and get a few more runs. I never expected to be close to getting a hundred today [Friday]. 

“I felt if I could get about 70 and those guys could contribute about 30, it would be a really good morning, so it was quite pleasing to get there and getting my first Test hundred on home soil was pretty special,” he said. 

READ MORE

Nortje and Shamsi recalled to Proteas for series with Pakistan

A much changed Proteas T20 squad will take on Pakistan next week with a temporary captain in place, but the most notable selection is a recall for ...
Sport
3 days ago

Rickleton, Bavuma half-centuries put Proteas in charge

Half-centuries by captain Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton swung momentum back in the Proteas' favour to reach the tea interval on 179/4 on the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Free-scoring Bavuma laid platform for me to shine, says centurion Rickelton

Batting with skipper Temba Bavuma gave him the right amount of licence to play his natural game without being too risky, Proteas batter Ryan ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Captain Williams says Sundowns players can’t wait for Club World Cup Soccer
  2. 'Ahly are used to the heat,' says Riveiro as Pirates line-up against African ... Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Gary Player extends record for most wins with 13th and ... Sport
  4. Mosimane left Sundowns because they asked him for reports: Ngcukaitobi Soccer
  5. Judgment reserved in civil dispute between Mosimane and Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen irked by Mashatile’s push for Bela act implementation
Julius Malema’s MOST Awkward Date EVER