Resuming the day on 191/3 with Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs in the middle, the hosts would have wanted the duo to capitalise on a solid end to the third day 16 hours earlier.
Bavuma reached another half-century shortly before his side crossed the 200-run mark, off 83 balls.
Their partnership grew to 104 runs before a miscommunication between the two resulted in Stubbs being run out for 47 with South Africa on 213/4 and a lead of 243.
Bavuma batted diligently to record his fourth score of 50 or more in the match, however his knock ended when he was smartly bowled by spinner Prabath Jayasuriya for 66.
The left-arm spinner also removed David Bedingham (35) and Marco Jansen (8), with those wickets falling either side of Vishwa Fernando's dismissal of Kyle Verreynne for 9.
Jayasuriya strikes to pin SA back early on day four
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya completed a 10th career five-wicket haul to send the Proteas to lunch on 282/8 on the fourth day of the second Test in Gqeberha on Sunday.
Adding to his two wickets overnight, the spinner took three of the five to fall as Jayasuriya slowed down the growth of the South Africa's lead, which crept to 308, dismantling the middle order on a sunny morning at St George's Park.
When play came to a halt, Kagiso Rabada (2) and Keshav Maharaj (0) were not out and would be hoping to offer some resistance after lunch.
