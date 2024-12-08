Earlier, Prabath Jayasuriya completed a 10th career five-wicket haul to dismantle South Africa’s middle order, finishing with 5/129.
He took three of the five wickets to fall before lunch as he removed Temba Bavuma (66), David Bedingham (35) and Jansen (8), while Vishwa Fernando accounted for Verreynne (9) shortly before the break.
Rabada and Maharaj resumed in the post-lunch session as Sri Lanka took the second new ball.
Rabada hit two classy boundaries and then got struck on the head before being undone by a Lahiru Kumara short ball that clipped the shoulder of his bat and was caught behind.
Maharaj and Paterson added a brisk 27 from 20 before the latter went for a big shot but was deceived by Asitha Fernando, with the hosts dismissed for 317.
Jayasuriya returned figures of 5/129 in 34 overs, Vishwa claimed 2/37, and Asitha and Lahiru Kumara grabbed 1/52 and 1/71, respectively.
Victory up for grabs for Proteas and Sri Lanka in Gqeberha
Da Silva, Mendis revive tourist hopes of squaring the series after Jayasuriya dismantles South African middle order
Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya da Silva and Kusal Mendis gave their team a major boost with a half-century partnership that kept them in with a shout of victory heading into Monday’s final day of the second Test in Gqeberha.
With the tourists chasing 348 for victory, Da Silva and Mendis took them to the close of play on 205 for five at St George's Park on Sunday.
When stumps were drawn, Da Silva and Mendis were both unbeaten on 39, accumulating 83 runs for the sixth wicket, with the visitors needing 143 runs to win and three sessions on the fifth day in which to get it.
Sout Afrtica started the fourth innings of the Test well, picking up a few early wickets.
They thought they had collected the first of those when Pathum Nissanka was sent on his way by umpire Joel Wilson, trapped in front by Marco Jansen. The decision was reviewed and changed to not out after it was revealed the ball pitched marginally outside the leg stump.
Kagiso Rabada would answer the call for the first wicket when he got rid of Dimuth Karunaratne for a single.
Nissanka (18) and Dinesh Chandimal combined to add 37 before the former was dismissed by Dane Paterson, caught behind by Kyle Verreynne, with Sri Lanka on 47/2, still 301 runs in arrears.
Chandimal was Paterson’s second victim, trapped leg before wicket for 29 before Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis shared a valuable 57 runs for the fourth wicket.
However, they fell within eight balls of each other, both taken by Keshav Maharaj, who bowled Mathews for 32 before getting rid of Kamindu for 35 after a sharp reflex catch behind the stumps that left the hosts reeling on 122/5, still needing 226 runs to win.
Da Silva and Kusal took the innings by the scruff of the neck and their effort has given Sri Lanka a real chance on the last day.
