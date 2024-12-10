Cricket

Linde and Miller guide Proteas to thrilling T20 triumph

10 December 2024 - 22:28
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
David Miller top scored for SA with 82 off 40 balls against Pakistan in Durban on Tuesday.
David Miller top scored for SA with 82 off 40 balls against Pakistan in Durban on Tuesday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

David Miller with the bat and George Linde with both bat and ball, pulled South Africa across the line in a thrilling opening to Pakistan’s tour in Durban on Wednesday night.

The Proteas successfully defended a target of 184, emerging victors by 11 runs, to earn just their third win in a T20 International since the World Cup. The match fluctuated one way then another, was seemingly in SA’s control going into the last five overs of the visitors’ run chase, but then turned again as Mohammad Rizwan suddenly woke up. 

With prayers being offered and nails being chewed, Kwena Maphaka, who’d only jetted into Durban on Tuesday morning after being part of the Test squad in Gqeberha, dismissed the Pakistan captain with the second ball of the last over, to secure the contest for the hosts.

The Proteas were grateful to Miller, one of the mainstays of the limited overs side in the last decade, and Linde, a player who perhaps should have been un-droppable in that period, for playing defining roles in what was an intriguing encounter.   

Miller brought classical batting to a T20 match — no fancy clicks or reverse this-and-that. Just a beautiful on-drive, a wristy clip through midwicket, a breathtaking lofted drive over wide long-off and a sizzling square drive, that scorched the Durban air.

It was a dazzling display, from a player who is still carrying the weight of disappointment following SA’s defeat in the World Cup final six months ago.

There was no need to get creative such was the purity of his ball striking, with Miller hitting eight sixes, one of which hindered traffic outside the ground, alongside four fours, in one of the most dominant innings of his stellar career.

The problem for the Proteas was no-one hung around long enough to forge a partnership with him, that would have taken the total beyond 200 — something India managed at the same venue last month. Miller and Heinrich Klaasen’s 43-run stand for the fourth wicket was the best of the innings, but the hosts needed a late spurt from Linde, to get them to what turned out to be a match winning total.

Linde, who last played for the Proteas in 2021, made a grand comeback, batting at a strike rate of 200 in scoring 48 that included three fours and four sixes. He had a useful assistant in Kwena Maphaka, who showed a solid technique, hit two fours and hung around long enough to share what became a vital partnership of 42 for the ninth wicket — 30 of those runs coming off the last 12 balls. Ultimately Pakistan couldn’t match that. 

Pakistan’s 26 year old wrist spinner, Abrar Ahmed who took 10 wickets across four matches against Zimbabwe, during Pakistan’s recent tour there, took three wickets, two with googlys, that neither Reeza Hendricks nor Andile Simelane had a clue about. Matthew Breetzke, one delivery after slog sweeping Abrar for six, slapped a short ball from the wrist spinner, to point.

Linde then led the charge with the ball, providing control as South Africa successfully squeezed the Pakistani batters, with tight lines. 

Nevertheless SA couldn’t dislodge Rizwan and while the Pakistan captain may not have batted as fluently as he would have liked, he was gaining a feel for the conditions, and when he exploded in the 17th over, taking 24 runs off Maphaka, he briefly change the momentum of their innings. 

Linde grabbed the initiative back for the home team, picking up three wickets in the next over, to leave Rizwan, who ultimately finished with 74 from 62 balls, with an impossible task. 

Linde took 4/21, to go along with his 48, and will have earned a big tick next to his name as Rob Walter looks for pieces as he rebuilds SA’s T20 team.

READ MORE

After Test win, Proteas chasing rare T20 triumph against Pakistan

South Africa have only won two of their last 10 T20s, but will have fire and fight, says stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen
Sport
1 day ago

Duminy quits as Proteas One-Day batting coach for personal reasons

JP Duminy has stepped as batting coach of the Proteas limited-overs teams with immediate effect due to personal reasons.
Sport
4 days ago

By George, Linde finds the door reopened to Proteas career

A three-year absence in which he suffered a mental breakdown because he wasn’t being picked for the Proteas ended for George Linde on Wednesday when ...
Sport
6 days ago

Maphaka has watched that IPL debut four times, now eyes wide open he’s going back

Teen will go back to the IPL a full member of the Rajasthan Royals squad for a princely price tag of R3.23m
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns set to announce a new coach Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns announce Miguel Cardoso as new coach Soccer
  3. Bavuma purrs as Proteas grab top spot in WTC final race Cricket
  4. Mngqithi believes Sundowns’ valuable point gained in Morocco can go FAR Soccer
  5. RECORDED | Safa president Danny Jordaan and two co-accused in court Sport

Latest Videos

Ford MustangⓇ GTD: Road to the Ring
VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test